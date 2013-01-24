  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products
    Get exactly the support you need
    Looking for specific solutions for your product?
    find your model here

    The water tank of my Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner is leaking

    If the water tank of your Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner is leaking, this can have several causes:

    The water tank is held in an incorrect position

    Always make sure that the water tank is held with the microfiber cloth straight up or straight down. If you position the water tank differently, there is a possibility the water in the water flows quickly through the wetting strip.

    The cap of the water tank is not properly closed

    Close the cap after filling the water tank with water.

    The strip is not placed properly in the bottom of the water tank

    Check the strip and make sure that is fitted properly in the bottom plate of the water tank.

    If the solutions provided do not help to solve your problem, please contact us.

    Bottom of the water tank

    Other issues

    Performance (2)
    Product Usage and Results (1)

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    PayPal - payment method
    American Express - payment method
    Maestro - payment method

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Returns
    About Philips
    Contact us