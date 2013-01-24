For machine type: HD8743 through HD8747 and RI8743 through RI8747 plus a serial number between TW901241438213 and TW901434485351.

Once started the process, it needs be finished until the end without interrupting. Unplugging the machine will not exit the process.

In case you cannot finish the descaling procedure; unplug the machine, set the control dial is in the BEAN position and turn the machine ON by pressing the ON/OFF button. The machine will automatically start the descaling process from step 6. Continue from there and finish till the end.

Descaling process

1) Empty the water tank and pour the entire Philips / Saeco descaling solution in it. Fill it up with fresh water to the MAX level and put it back.

2) Turn the machine OFF by pressing the ON/OFF button.

3) Turn the control dial in the BEAN position.

4) Place a large container under the hot water/steam wand.

5) Press the ESPRESSO and the COFFEE button at the same time for about 5 seconds. The red EXCLAMATION light starts flashing quickly and will keep on doing this throughout the entire descaling cycle.

6) The machine starts dispensing internally at several one minute intervals the descaling solution in the drip tray. It does not dispense through the hot water / steam wand. This will take approximately 5 minutes. Wait until the green 2 CUPS light turns on.

Attention: If you have not turned the machine OFF before pressing the two buttons, it will start dispensing coffee instead of activating the descaling cycle. If this is the case, start again at step 2.

7) When the green 2 CUPS light turns on, turn the control dial to the HOT WATER position.

8) After approximately 1 minute, the machine dispenses at several one minute intervals through the hot water / steam wand until the water tank is empty. This will take approximately 15 minutes.

9) When the green 2 CUPS light starts flashing slowly, turn the control dial to the BEAN position. The red NO WATER light turns on.

10) Empty the large container and the drip tray and place them back.

Rinsing cycle

11) Rinse the water tank and fill it up to the MAX level with fresh water. Put it back in the machine.

12) When the green 2 CUPS light turns on, turn the control dial to the HOT WATER position. The machine will prime its internal circuits.

13) After this, the green 2 CUPS light starts flashing slowly. Turn the control dial to the BEAN position.

14) The machine dispenses water internally in the drip tray. It does not dispense through the hot water / steam wand.

15) When the green 2 CUPS light turns on, turn the control dial to the HOT WATER position. The machine now dispenses through the hot water / steam wand until the water tank is empty.

16) After this, the green 2 CUPS light starts flashing slowly. Turn the control dial to the BEAN position. The red NO WATER light turns on.

Second rinsing cycle

17) Empty the large container and the drip tray and place them back.

18) Rinse the water tank and fill it up to the MAX level with fresh water. Put it back in the machine.

19) When the green 2 CUPS light turns on, turn the control dial to the HOT WATER position.

20) The machine dispenses through the hot water / steam wand until the water tank is empty.

21) After this, the machine turns off. The red EXCLAMATION light switches off. Turn the control dial to the BEAN position.

22) Rinse the drip tray and put it back. Reinstall the Pannarello / Cappuccinatore and INTENZA+ water filter (if applicable).

23) Rinse the water tank and fill it up to the MAX level with fresh water. Put it back in the machine.

24) To make coffee, turn on the machine.