  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products
    Get exactly the support you need
    Looking for specific solutions for your product?
    find your model here

    My Smart Chef program stopped during the calculation phase

    If the Smart Chef program of your Philips Airfryer XXL Premium stopped working during the calculation phase, please read our troubleshooting advice below. 

    The drawer is opened during the calculation phase

    If you see the blinking bars on the display of your Philips Airfryer after the drawer is opened,  please proceed cooking with the manual mode. Restarting the Smart Chef program with partially cooked food will lead to a wrong estimation of the cooking time.

    The cooking chamber temperature is too high

    The cooking temperature of your Philips Airfryer XXL Premium could be too high either because the appliance is preheated or has not cooled down sufficiently between two batches. In this case, keep the drawer open for some minutes to cool it down. After this, close the drawer and start the Smart Chef program again.

    Other issues

    Error notifications (1)
    Display (2)
    Temperature issues (1)
    Product Usage and Results (2)
    Apps (2)
    Noise (1)
    Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    PayPal - payment method
    American Express - payment method
    Maestro - payment method

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Returns
    About Philips
    Contact us