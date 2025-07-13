Water/steam leaks from the de-calc knob and under the base of my Philips Steam Generator Iron
If the surface under the base of your Philips Steam Generator Iron becomes wet, or steam and/or water comes out from under the EASY DECALC knob, find possible causes and solutions in our article below.
Switch off the appliance and wait two hours for it to cool down. Unscrew and reattach the knob to make sure it is tightened.
Water and/or steam can leak from the EASY DECALC knob if the rubber sealing ring has worn out. Contact us for more information about replacing the EASY DECALC knob.
If the above solutions did not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.
The information on this page applies to the following models:PSG8300/20, PSG7300/70, PSG7300/20. Click here to show more product numbers ›