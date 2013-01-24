Philips product warranty

LIMITED WARRANTY

1. Philips Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (“Philips”) hereby guarantees to the original retail purchaser (“Consumer” or “You”) that its Personal Health products (“Products”) are free from defects in material, design and workmanship under normal use in accordance with the operating instructions and pursuant to the following terms and conditions.

2. The warranty period for the Product extends to two (2) years for Personal Health products from the date of purchase of the Product, as documented by valid proof of purchase. IMPORTANT – you are required to show valid proof of purchase (Invoice if required), which must identify dealer’s stamp, the location of purchase, date of purchase, product model and product serial number clearly. Products returned without valid proof of purchase or which proof of purchase has been altered or made illegible, shall be excluded from the limited warranty.

3. During the warranty period, Philips or its authorized service provider will repair, free of charge, parts and modules of a materially defective Product with new or refurbished parts, and return such Product to the Consumer in working condition. Philips will retain defective parts, modules or equipment.

Limited Warranty Conditions

- Carry-in Repair – applicable for Personal Health products, unless otherwise stated.

- Repaired or replaced Products will be covered by limited warranty for the balance of the original limited warranty period.

- A diagnosis charge will be levied, if it is found that the Product is not defective due to the following:

o No power because power plug is not plugged in or switched on or no power at power points.

o Usage of wrong electrical supply/voltage.

o Product is found to be tested within product specifications (i.e. defect not found).

4. This limited warranty does not cover:

- Claims for loss of use or inconveniences due to any malfunction, damages caused by lightning, water or other liquid intrusion, fire, flood, accident, negligence, misuse or improper handling/operation.

- Product that has been damaged due to installation, repairs, alteration or modification by unauthorized service organizations or persons

- Product with model name, serial number or production number removed, altered, is illegible or appears different from the Product type certified.

- Defects or parts requiring replacement due to ordinary wear and tear, corrosion, rust or stains, scratches, dents on the casing or paintwork of the Product.

- Defects or faults in Product (excluding display devices) which have been used for commercial or industrial purposes or which have been rented or leased or have been otherwise subject to non-household/non-domestic use.

- Claims for damaged and/or missing parts (incl. accessories) after 7 days from the original date the product has purchased.

5. Philips On-Site Repair service is applicable for Products purchased in Singapore from Philips or Philips authorized distributors and retailers. This On-Site Repair service is offered to Products located and used in Singapore only and does not extend to any other country.

6. For On-Site Repair service, Philips shall not be obliged to install, dismantle or otherwise work on any Product that is not on ground level (e.g. product mounted to the wall at elevated heights) and is not responsible for the cost of providing access to any Product by whatever means necessary for the purpose of carrying out repairs in the event the location or position at which the Product has been installed, renders it un-accessible for repairs to be carried out.

7. Philips’ obligations under Clause 1 are limited to the repair and replacement of defective Product. Except as set forth above, there are no other express or implied warranties. All warranties, conditions or other terms implied by statute or common law (including any warranty of satisfactory quality merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose) are excluded to the fullest extent permitted by law.

Philips total liability for any damage or loss relating to or arising out of the purchase or use of the Product, regardless of the type or cause of such damage, loss or the form of characterization of the claim asserted (e.g. contract or tort) shall not exceed the original purchase price paid for the Product.

In no event shall Philips, Philips affiliated companies, Philips authorized distributors and retailers be liable for any punitive, special, incidental, indirect or consequential loss or damage whatsoever (including without limitation, damage for loss of revenue, business, profits, goodwill or contracts, business interruption, loss of business information, or any other pecuniary loss), costs, expenses resulting from the purchase or use of the Product, to the fullest extent permitted by law, whether or not Philips has been advised of the possibility of such damage or loss. These limitations shall apply notwithstanding the failure of the essential purpose of any limited warranty. This limited warranty does not affect the Consumer’s statutory rights under law.

No carrier, retailer, agent, dealer or employee thereof is authorized to make modifications to this limited warranty and you should not rely on any such representation. Philips reserves the right to amend the terms and conditions if necessary.