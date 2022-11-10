Search terms
All of Philips Personal Health products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and deliver high-quality performance, ease of use and ease of installation. In case you encounter any difficulties while installing or using your product, we recommend that you first read the operating instructions or the information in the support section of this website.
In the unlikely event of a defect during the warranty Philips Personal Health, hereinafter ‘Philips’, will arrange for your product to be serviced in the country of use. Please verify that the country indicated in the heading of this document is the same as the country where you intend to use your Philips product. If not, please select the correct country in the upper right corner of this website, select your product and open or download the warranty statement again.
Your statutory rights are not affected by the terms of Philips International warranty.
Main Category
Sub Category
Warranty Period
Household Products
Kitchen Appliance
24 months
Vacuum Cleaner
24 months
Iron
24 months
Air Cleaner
24 months
Personal Care
Men’s Shaving & Grooming
24 months
Women’s Beauty
24 months
Sonicare toothbrushes & airfloss
24 months
Toothbrush & shaving replacement heads
No warranty
Personal care accessories
No warranty
Health and Wellness
Mother and Child Care products
24 months
Infra-care Lamps
24 months
|
Electric toothbrush and Airfloss
24 months
The warranty begins on the date of purchase and expires at the end of the period indicated in table 1. In case the retailer is unknown or the product was purchased from an unregistered seller e.g. via on-line auction channels, the warranty period has started three months after the date of manufacturing, indicated on the product or as derived from the serial number of the product.
If any defect due to faulty materials and/or workmanship occurs within the warranty period, Philips will make arrangements for a free of charge service. If a repair is not possible or is deemed uneconomical, Philips may agree to replace the product. Replacement will be offered at Philips discretion and the warranty will continue from the date of original purchase.
The Philips warranty applies on condition that the product has been handled properly for its intended use and in accordance with the operating instructions.
Extended Warranty
Some Philips Personal Care Products are eligible for a discretionary extended warranty. In addition to the warranty period specified at the bottom of this page, you may be eligible for a free extended warranty if you register your product in your My Philips account within 90 days of purchase. Log in to your My Philips account and follow the product registration instructions within 90 days of the date of purchase to find out if your product is eligible.
- The purchase documents have been altered in any way or made illegible.
- The model- and/or serial number on the product has been altered, removed or made illegible.
- Repairs or product modifications and alterations have been carried out by unauthorized service organizations or persons.
- The product is being used for a commercial purpose.
- The defect is caused by abuse or misuse of the product or by environmental conditions that do not conform to the recommended operations of the product.
- The defect is caused by connection to peripherals, additional equipment or accessories other than those recommended by Philips.
- The product has been damaged - including but not limited to damage by pets, lightning, abnormal voltage, water or fire, natural disaster or transport accident.
- The product is defective due to wear of parts, which are consumable parts by their nature
- The product does not function properly because it was not originally designed, manufactured,approved and/or authorized for the country, in which you use the product, which might occur in instances where the product has been purchased in another country other than that of its intended use.
- Non-electrical parts are not covered under warranty (e.g. Blender Jar, Vacuum Hose, Juicer lid)
LIMITED WARRANTY
1. Philips Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (“Philips”) hereby guarantees to the original retail purchaser (“Consumer” or “You”) that its Personal Health products (“Products”) are free from defects in material, design and workmanship under normal use in accordance with the operating instructions and pursuant to the following terms and conditions.
2. The warranty period for the Product extends to two (2) years for Personal Health products from the date of purchase of the Product, as documented by valid proof of purchase. IMPORTANT – you are required to show valid proof of purchase (Invoice if required), which must identify dealer’s stamp, the location of purchase, date of purchase, product model and product serial number clearly. Products returned without valid proof of purchase or which proof of purchase has been altered or made illegible, shall be excluded from the limited warranty.
3. During the warranty period, Philips or its authorized service provider will repair, free of charge, parts and modules of a materially defective Product with new or refurbished parts, and return such Product to the Consumer in working condition. Philips will retain defective parts, modules or equipment.
Limited Warranty Conditions
- Carry-in Repair – applicable for Personal Health products, unless otherwise stated.
- Repaired or replaced Products will be covered by limited warranty for the balance of the original limited warranty period.
- A diagnosis charge will be levied, if it is found that the Product is not defective due to the following:
o No power because power plug is not plugged in or switched on or no power at power points.
o Usage of wrong electrical supply/voltage.
o Product is found to be tested within product specifications (i.e. defect not found).
4. This limited warranty does not cover:
- Claims for loss of use or inconveniences due to any malfunction, damages caused by lightning, water or other liquid intrusion, fire, flood, accident, negligence, misuse or improper handling/operation.
- Product that has been damaged due to installation, repairs, alteration or modification by unauthorized service organizations or persons
- Product with model name, serial number or production number removed, altered, is illegible or appears different from the Product type certified.
- Defects or parts requiring replacement due to ordinary wear and tear, corrosion, rust or stains, scratches, dents on the casing or paintwork of the Product.
- Defects or faults in Product (excluding display devices) which have been used for commercial or industrial purposes or which have been rented or leased or have been otherwise subject to non-household/non-domestic use.
- Claims for damaged and/or missing parts (incl. accessories) after 7 days from the original date the product has purchased.
5. Philips On-Site Repair service is applicable for Products purchased in Singapore from Philips or Philips authorized distributors and retailers. This On-Site Repair service is offered to Products located and used in Singapore only and does not extend to any other country.
6. For On-Site Repair service, Philips shall not be obliged to install, dismantle or otherwise work on any Product that is not on ground level (e.g. product mounted to the wall at elevated heights) and is not responsible for the cost of providing access to any Product by whatever means necessary for the purpose of carrying out repairs in the event the location or position at which the Product has been installed, renders it un-accessible for repairs to be carried out.
7. Philips’ obligations under Clause 1 are limited to the repair and replacement of defective Product. Except as set forth above, there are no other express or implied warranties. All warranties, conditions or other terms implied by statute or common law (including any warranty of satisfactory quality merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose) are excluded to the fullest extent permitted by law.
Philips total liability for any damage or loss relating to or arising out of the purchase or use of the Product, regardless of the type or cause of such damage, loss or the form of characterization of the claim asserted (e.g. contract or tort) shall not exceed the original purchase price paid for the Product.
In no event shall Philips, Philips affiliated companies, Philips authorized distributors and retailers be liable for any punitive, special, incidental, indirect or consequential loss or damage whatsoever (including without limitation, damage for loss of revenue, business, profits, goodwill or contracts, business interruption, loss of business information, or any other pecuniary loss), costs, expenses resulting from the purchase or use of the Product, to the fullest extent permitted by law, whether or not Philips has been advised of the possibility of such damage or loss. These limitations shall apply notwithstanding the failure of the essential purpose of any limited warranty. This limited warranty does not affect the Consumer’s statutory rights under law.
No carrier, retailer, agent, dealer or employee thereof is authorized to make modifications to this limited warranty and you should not rely on any such representation. Philips reserves the right to amend the terms and conditions if necessary.
