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      Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

      50BDL3550Q/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

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      Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultral HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

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      Easy-setup 18/7 display.

      • 50"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Ultra HD
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

      Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

      Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android 8 ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        125.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        49.5  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Pixel pitch
        0.2854 x 0.2854 mm
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Display colors
        1.07 Billion
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        Panel technology
        VA
        Operating system
        Android 8.0
        Clinical image
        D-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        Video input
        • DVI-D (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (18/7)
        • Portrait (18/7)
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Keyboard control
        • Lockable
        • Hidden
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Start-up
        • Switch on delay
        • Switch on status
        • Boot on source
        Start-up window
        enable / disable Philips logo

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        115  W
        Consumption (Max)
        145
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
        • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 1152 x 864, 75Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 720p, 50,60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1128.4  mm
        Product weight
        14.75  kg
        Set Height
        649.0  mm
        Set Depth
        63.5  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        44.43  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        25.55  inch
        Wall Mount
        400mm x 400mm , M6
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.50  inch
        Bezel width
        14.9 mm (Even bezel)
        Product weight (lb)
        32.52  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • MPEG
        • H.264
        • H.263
        • H.265
        USB Playback Picture
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • HEAAC
        • MPEG

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        • Dual core cortex A53 1.1G Hz
        • Dual core cortex A73 1.15G Hz
        GPU
        ARM Mali G51
        Memory
        • 2GB DDR3
        • 8GB

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        Included Accessories
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • USB Cover and screw (x2)
        Stand
        BM05922(optional)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CB
        • BSMI
        • CU
        • EPA
        • ETL
        • FCC, Class A
        • VCCI
        • J-Moss

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
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