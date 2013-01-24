Home
    Go big
      Go big

      Command attention with an X-Line professional videowall display. Crisp contrast and slim bezels enable clear, distraction-free imaging. Whether you're running an airport or hosting a conference.

      Go big

      Command attention with an X-Line professional videowall display. Crisp contrast and slim bezels enable clear, distraction-free imaging. Whether you’re running an airport or hosting a conference. See all benefits

        Go big

        Versatile videowall display.

        • 55"
        • Direct LED Backlight
        • Full HD
        • 700cd/m²
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

        Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size

        Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall-without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported, and if you're showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.

        Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

        Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

        Remote system management through CMND

        Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain, and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          138.7  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          54.6  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          700  cd/m²
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.63 x 0.63 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 B
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • Component (RCA)
          • Composite (RCA)
          • DVI-D
          • HDMI (x2)
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • DisplayPort (1.2)
          Video output
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI-I
          • VGA (via DVI-I)
          Audio input
          • 3.5 mm jack
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          Audio output
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • External speaker connector
          External control
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          OPS

        • Convenience

          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • VGA
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI
          • IR Loopthrough
          Ease of installation
          • Carrying Handles
          • Smart Insert
          Energy saving functions
          • Ambient light sensor
          • Smart Power
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          • Card OPS RS232
          • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Bright
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 10 x 10
          Control software
          SICP / CMND&Control
          RJ45 hub
          2 ports

        • Dimensions

          Bezel thickness
          1.8 mm (A-A)
          Bezel width
          0.9mm (Even Bezel)
          Set Width
          1211.4  mm
          Set Height
          682.2  mm
          Set Depth
          98.5  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          47.69  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          26.86  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          3.88  inch
          Product weight
          24.35  kg
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400 mm

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Consumption (On mode)
          168W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W (RMS)

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • RS232 cable
          • Quick start guide
          • Edge alignment pins
          • Edge alignment plates
          Optional accessories
          • Edge finishing kit
          • Color calibration kit
          Stand
          BM05462(Option)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • UL/cUL
          • CB
          • GOST
          • EPEAT
          • FCC, Class B
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Quick start guide
        • Edge alignment pins
        • Edge alignment plates
        • Optional accessories: Edge finishing kit
        • Optional accessories: Color calibration kit

