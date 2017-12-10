  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Signage Solutions

    H-Line Display

    55BDL3002H/00
    Turn heads
      Signage Solutions H-Line Display

      55BDL3002H/00
      Turn heads

      Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line High-brightness Professional Full HD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From museums to retail.

        Turn heads

        High-brightness 24/7 display.

        • 55"
        • 2500cd/m²
        • Full HD
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

        Remote system management through CMND

        Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain, and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

        High brightness (2500 cd/m2). Suited to semi-outdoor use

        Make a big impact in bright or semi-outdoor locations. This ultra-high-brightness 2500 cd/m2 display is perfect for attracting attention in large, busy areas that are subject to high ambient light.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Audio output
          3.5mm jack
          Video input
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • DisplayPort (1.2)
          • DVI-D
          • Component (BNC)
          • Composite (BNC)
          • HDMI (x2)
          Audio input
          • 3.5 mm jack
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          Other connections
          • AC-out
          • OPS
          • USB
          Video output
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI-I
          External control
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • RJ45
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          139.7  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          55  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Pixel pitch
          0.63 x 0.63 mm
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          2500  cd/m²
          Display colors
          16.7 M (8 bits)
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          5000:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          6  ms
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          Panel technology
          SVA

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape
          • Portrait
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          Ease of installation
          • Smart Insert
          • Edge Alignment Kit
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • HDMI (One Wire)
          • LAN (RJ45)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          368  W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 480i, 30, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576i, 25, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1242.2  mm
          Product weight
          35.8  kg
          Set Height
          713  mm
          Set Depth
          137.9  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          48.9  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          28.1  inch
          Wall Mount
          400 x 400 mm, M6
          Set Depth (inch)
          5.43  inch
          Bezel width
          15.6 mm
          Product weight (lb)
          78.94  lb
          Smart insert width
          100  mm
          Smart insert height
          200  mm

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80(operation),5 - 95% (storage)  %
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MTS
          • TS
          • TTS
          • VOB
          • WMV
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • ASF
          • LPCM
          • M3U
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • MP4
          • WAV
          • WMA

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • Edge alignment plates
          • RS232 cable
          Included Accessories
          RS232 daisy-chain cable
          Optional accessories
          • IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
          • Table top stand

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          • Portuguese
          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          Regulatory approvals
          • BSMI
          • CB
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Edge alignment plates
        • RS232 cable
        • Optional accessories: IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
        • Optional accessories: Table top stand

