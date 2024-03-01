Other items in the box
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control & AAA Batteries
Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
55BDL6052H/00
Brighten their day
Power the visibility of your outdoor display with Philips High Brightness H-Line Full HD signage. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for busy outside areas that are subject to high and changeable ambient light.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
H-Line Display
Total:
recurring payment
Whenever, wherever, never show a blank screen. FailOver allows your Philips Professional Display to switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.
Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.
Connectivity
Picture/Display
Convenience
Power
Supported Display Resolution
Dimensions
Operating conditions
Multimedia Applications
Internal Player
Accessories
Miscellaneous
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.