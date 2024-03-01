  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Signage Solutions H-Line Display

      55BDL6052H/00

      Brighten their day

      Power the visibility of your outdoor display with Philips High Brightness H-Line Full HD signage. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for busy outside areas that are subject to high and changeable ambient light.

      Signage Solutions H-Line Display

      Signage Solutions
      Signage Solutions

      H-Line Display

      Brighten their day

      High brightness 24/7 outdoor display.

      • 55"
      • 2500cd/m²
      • Full HD

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      Whenever, wherever, never show a blank screen. FailOver allows your Philips Professional Display to switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      Operate, monitor and maintain with PPDS Wave

      Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        HDMI 1.3 (x1)
        Other connections
        USB 2.0 (x2)
        External control
        • RJ45
        • Ambient Light Sensor

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        2500  cd/m²
        Display colors
        16.7 Million
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200 : 1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000 : 1
        Response time (typical)
        6  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Panel technology
        IPS

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Keyboard control
        Hidden
        Ease of installation
        Carrying Handles
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Network controllable
        RJ45

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Max)
        220 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 24,25,30,50,60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1282  mm
        Product weight
        56  kg
        Set Height
        753  mm
        Set Depth
        106.2  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        50.47  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        29.65  inch
        Wall Mount
        400mm x 600mm / 1200mm x 400mm M8
        Set Depth (inch)
        4.18  inch
        Bezel width
        36.5 /36.5 /36 /36 mm(T/B/R/L)
        Product weight (lb)
        123.46  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        -20 ~ 45  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        5 - 95% (without condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 - 95% (without condensation)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • WMV
        • AVI
        • FLV
        • MPEG
        • TS
        • MP4
        • RM
        • RMVB
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • ASF
        • M3U
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • MP4
        • PLS
        • WAV
        • WMA

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        RK3568 Cortex-A55 2.0GHz
        GPU
        ARM G52 2EE
        Memory
        16GB
        Wifi
        2.4 G
        Operating system
        Android 11

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Philips logo

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        English
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CB
        • CE
        • EAC
        • PSE
        Protection level
        IP56
        Protective glass
        5mm Full-bonded AR Tempered Glass

      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control & AAA Batteries

