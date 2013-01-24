Home
    Engage them
      Engage them

      Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional 4K UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 10 touch points can be active at once.

      Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional 4K UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 10 touch points can be active at once.

      Engage them

      Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional 4K UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 10 touch points can be active at once.

      Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional 4K UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 10 touch points can be active at once.

        Engage them

        10-point Multi-Touch display.

        • 75"
        • Powered by Android
        • Multi-touch
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

        Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

        CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

        Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

        Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

        Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          189.3  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          74.5  inch
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          490  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Surface treatment
          Anti-Glare coating
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.429 x 0.429 mm
          Display colors
          1.07Billon
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          Panel technology
          IPS

        • Interactivity

          Multi-touch technology
          Infrared touch
          Touch points
          10 simultaneous touch points
          Plug and play
          HID compliant
          Protection glass
          • 5 mm tempered safety glass
          • Anti-Glare
          • Anti-Reflective

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • Composite (RCA)
          • HDMI
          • HDMI (x4)
          • VGA(Analog D-Sub) (x2)
          Video output
          • HDMI
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          Audio input
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • 3.5mm jack (x2)
          • 3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          SPDIF
          Other connections
          • OPS
          • USB power outlet (5 V. 2 amp)
          • USB (x4)
          • USB (x2)

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
          • 480i, 30, 60Hz
          • 576i, 25, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 2160p, 30,50, 60Hz
          • 480p, 30, 60Hz
          • 576p, 25, 50Hz

        • Convenience

          Placement
          Landscape (18/7)
          Signal loop through
          IR Loopthrough
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles
          Ease of installation
          Smart Insert
          Memory
          8GB eMMC

        • Dimensions

          Bezel width
          21.7 mm
          Set Width
          1739.7  mm
          Set Height
          1072.8  mm
          Set Depth
          99.0  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          68.49  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          42.24  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          3.90  inch
          VESA Mount
          400(H)x400(V), M8
          Product weight
          64.7  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          142.64  lb
          Smart Insert mount
          100 x 200 mm

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 15W RMS

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80%(Operational),10 - 90%(Storage)  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Consumption (Typical)
          350  W
          Power Saving Features
          Smart Power

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • RS232 cable
          • USB cable
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          • HDMI cable
          • VGA cable
          Included Accessories
          OPS Android player(CRD50)
          Operating system: Android 7.1.2, Memory :4GB RAM / 64GB eMMc, CPU: Dual Cortex-A72 over 2.0GHz + Quad Cortex-A53 64bit CPU

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Polish
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Portuguese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • BSMI
          • CB
          • EPA
          • FCC, Class B
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • WMA
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Video
          • 3GP
          • ASF
          • AVI
          • DAT
          • FLV
          • MKV
          • MOV
          • MP4
          • MPG
          • TS
          • VOB
          • WMV3

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • USB cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • HDMI cable
        • VGA cable

