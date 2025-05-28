  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    • Interactive display Interactive display Interactive display

      Signage Solutions Collaboration Display

      75BDL4252E/00

      Interactive display

      This interactive display, powered by Android 14, has up to 50 touchpoints, maximizing engagement and collaboration. Toughened anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti- fingerprint glass are ideal for heavy daily use in busy environments.

      Interactive display

      Featuring multi-touch technology

      • 75"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch

      OPS slot allows PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      EDLA certified display and Android 14

      Improved user experience and students' engagement, security, and app integration and all part of the service. Directly benefit from Google apps and services natively, including Google Classroom, Docs and Slides, and seamlessly integrate Chromebooks and other Android-native devices for simpler and more intuitive teaching and learning.

      Philips Wave-ready for remote display management and control

      Your Philips Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing central content needs, and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

      Built-in ambient light sensor

      Built-in ambient light sensors contribute to energy savings by automatically adjusting the screen brightness to the surrounding lighting conditions.

      Cast directly from any device

      Teachers, students or employees can cast directly from their device with AirPlay, Google Cast, and Miracast.

      Anti-glare and anti-reflection toughened glass 7 MOH

      Anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-fingerprint coatings, 7 MoH hardness.

      Blue light filter

      Blue light filter to help protect eyes and avoid eye fatigue.

      Palm rejection

      Palm rejection for enhanced precision.

      Wireless presentations

      Philips ScreenShare makes it easy for teachers, students or employees to wirelessly share their screens from their own device, whatever the operating system, via the browser or their favorite apps, onto the Philips Collaboration display.

      Multi-touch technology capable of 50 touchpoints

      Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 50 touchpoints at the same time for slick, agile lessons or brainstorming sessions. Perfect for collaborative and co-creation applications, this display connects your audience with any content. Offering enhanced user friendliness with eraser functionality, palm rejection and tip size recognition.

      Advanced IR touch and whiteboard application.

      Advanced 0-gap IR touch with smaller, shallower bezels. The embedded whiteboard application enables seamless collaboration and brainstorming directly on the display.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        190.5  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        75  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Pixel pitch
        0.4296 x 0.4296 mm
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Display colors
        1.07Billon
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Panel technology
        ADS
        Operating system
        Android 14
        OS UI resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        • 3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
        • SPDIF digital audio out (1x)
        Video input
        • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
        • USB 3.0 (x4)
        • USB-C (up to 65W)
        • USB-C
        Audio input
        • 3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
        • Display port
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • USB-B (x2)
        Video output
        • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
        • VGA
        External control
        • RS232C (in/out) D-Sub9
        • Gb LAN x2
        Bluetooth
        5.2 BLE

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape (18/7)
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Other convenience
        • Carrying handles
        • NFC
        • Bluetooth
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x20 W

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        130  W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Energy Label Class
        F

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 848 x 480, 60Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75, 85Hz
        • 1152 x 864, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 960, 60, 85Hz
        • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 2160p, 50, 60Hz
        • 480i, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1709.4  mm
        Set Height
        1031  mm
        Set Depth
        97.3  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        67.30  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        41.30  inch
        Wall Mount
        800x400mm,M8
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.83  inch
        Bezel width
        17.3mm(T), 16.4mm (R/L), 44.9mm(B)

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        55  kg
        Product with packaging (lb)
        121.25  lb
        Product without stand (kg)
        39.5  kg
        Product without stand (lb)
        87.1  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        10 ~ 90% (without condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        10 ~ 90% (without condensation)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • H.263
        • H.264
        • H.265
        • MPEG1/2
        • MPEG4
        • VP8
        • VP9
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        • WEBP
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • HEAAC
        • MPEG

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        4xA73 + 4xA53
        GPU
        Multi-Core Mali-G52
        Memory
        8GB
        Storage
        128GB eMMc
        Wifi
        2T/2R 2.4/5/6 GHz

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • Cleaning cloth (x1)
        • AC Power Cord
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • Remote control & AAA batteries
        • USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
        • AC switch cover & Screw x1
        • HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • Touch Pen (x2)
        Optional accessories
        Pen tray with 2x color stylus

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • Dutch
        • Danish
        • English
        • French
        • Finnish
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Norwegian
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Warranty
        5 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class A
        • RoHS
        • CB
        • EAC
        • EMF
        • ETL

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        0-gap Infrared touch
        Touch points
        50 simultaneous touch points
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        • Anti-Glare
        • Blue light filter
        • Tempered safety glass 7MOHS
        Built-in Microphone
        Yes

