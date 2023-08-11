  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Professional Soundbar

    HAL5023/00
      This sound enhancing subwoofer will extend the experience for guests using Philips MediaSuite TVs. Easy to install, set up and control, with a built-in subwoofer designed to add extra punch to special effects, music and more.

        Immersive TV Sound Experience

        With built-in subwoofer

        • 2.1 Soundbar
        • with built-in subwoofer

        More powerful TV sound

        Hear more in everything you watch and every track you love. 2.1 channels bring out the best in effects, score and dialogue. The built-in subwoofer lets you feel the bass, whether you're listening to music or watching an action movie.

        Play your personal sound content via Bluetooth Audio

        Link your mobile device via Bluetooth and play your favourite sound tracks with the enhanced sound performance of the soundbar.

        Easy set up and cloning via TV professional menu

        Easily configure the soundbar settings through the professional setup menu on the MediaSuite TV. All related settings can be copied and transferred to other TVs through cloning.

        Smart power cable for quick installation

        With the specially designed power cable adapter, only one power socket is needed to power both the Soundbar and the TV.

        Customizable sound configuration

        Choose the best sound settings for the best sound experience. Being in control over the professional settings, you can set a.o. the default level and maximum volume limit. The chosen default configuration will be reset upon for each new user.

        Controlled clearing of Bluetooth connections

        Linked to the user data clearance of the TV, it will be ensured that the Bluetooth pairing information from the used mobile devices will also be cleared.

        Control the soundbar with the TV remote control

        No dedicated remote control required. Conveniently control the soundbar volume with the TV remote control.

        Freedom of placement - whether wall mounted or on a surface

        Conveniently placed on a surface or mounted with the included wall brackets, the sleek trapezoid design looks great in any setting.

        Anti-theft provision

        Discourage unauthorised removal of the device with the anti-theft cable included.

        Professional warranty

        A professional device warrants a professional warranty: 3 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          Wall mountable
          Yes
          Anti-theft provision
          Cable

        • Sound

          Equalizer settings
          • Movie
          • Music
          • Voice
          • Stadium
          Speaker output power
          200W max / 100 W RMS (10% THD)
          Speaker configuration
          2.1 (2x 2" + 1x 3")

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth
          • SBC
          • A2DP
          Bluetooth version
          4.2
          Number of HDMI connections
          1
          HDMI features
          • Audio Return Channel
          • Easylink (HDMI-CEC)
          • HDMI 1.4

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
          Power consumption
          30  W
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.5 W

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Wall mount bracket (2pcs)
          • Y-shaped power cord adapter
          • HDMI Cable
          • Warranty Leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          91.5 x 18 x 13  cm
          Gross weight
          3.8  kg
          Product weight
          2.5  kg
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          70 x 12 x 7 cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN
          87 18863 03997 7

        • Outer Packaging

          GTIN
          1 87 18863 03997 4
          Number of trade items
          4
          Outer carton (W x H x D)
          94 x 29 x 38.5  cm
          Gross weight
          16.5  kg
          Nett weight
          12  kg
          Tare weight
          4.5  kg

        • Supported by

          MediaSuite 5000-series
          HFL5014 HFL5114 HFL5214
          B-line 2000-series
          BFL2114 BFL2214
          MediaSuite 6000-series
          HFL6014 HFL6114 HFL6214

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Supporting TV models may require a software update.
