      Better plaque removal*

      This Sonicare electric toothbrush is designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush, but removes more plaque. See all benefits

        Better plaque removal*

        *than a manual toothbrush

        • 1 mode
        • 1 brush head
        Sonic Technology

        Sonic Technology

        More strokes in 1 day than your manual toothbrush in a month. Over 15,000 brush strokes per minute.

        Easy to Use

        Easy to Use

        Slim, ergonomic handle is designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush.

        Helps reduce cavities

        Helps reduce cavities

        Brushing twice a day every day helps reduce cavities

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

        Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

        Familiar brushing motion - like a manual toothbrush

        Familiar brushing motion - like a manual toothbrush

        Familiar brushing motion and brush head shape of a manual toothbrush, but with the cleaning power of over 15,000 strokes per minute.

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

        This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 PowerUp
          Brush heads
          1 ProResults standard
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Spearmint Green

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 15,000 brush strokes/min
          Performance
          Removes more plaque
          Health benefits
          Helps improve gum health
          Whitening benefits
          Helps whiten teeth
          Timer
          SmarTimer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Battery Life
          Up to 2 weeks
          Handle
          • Slim ergonomic design
          • Rubber grip for easy handling

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          NiMH

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

