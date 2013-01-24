Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Philips Sonicare 2 Series plaque control

    2 Series plaque control

    HX6231/01
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Sonicare
    • Removes up to 7X more plaque* Removes up to 7X more plaque* Removes up to 7X more plaque*
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Philips Sonicare 2 Series plaque control 2 Series plaque control

      HX6231/01
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Removes up to 7X more plaque*

      Offers you superior plaque removal at the push of a button See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips Sonicare 2 Series plaque control 2 Series plaque control

      Removes up to 7X more plaque*

      Offers you superior plaque removal at the push of a button See all benefits

      Removes up to 7X more plaque*

      Offers you superior plaque removal at the push of a button See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips Sonicare 2 Series plaque control 2 Series plaque control

      Removes up to 7X more plaque*

      Offers you superior plaque removal at the push of a button See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all dailyclean

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        2 Series plaque control

        2 Series plaque control

        2 Series plaque control

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Removes up to 7X more plaque*

        *than a manual toothbrush

        • 1 mode
        • 1 brush head
        Angled brush head for better access to back teeth

        Angled brush head for better access to back teeth

        Slim, angled brush head provides better access to back teeth and hard-to-reach places

        A great way to get used to your new toothbrush

        A great way to get used to your new toothbrush

        Starting something new can take getting used to. That's why our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

        Better plaque removal to help reduce cavities

        Better plaque removal to help reduce cavities

        Provides better plaque removal and access to back teeth; brushing twice a day every day with this brush can help reduce cavities

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

        Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean

        • Items included

          Handle
          1 DailyClean 3100
          Brush heads
          1 ProResults plaque control
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Blue

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 31000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 7x more plaque*
          Health benefits
          Helps reduce cavities
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          NiMH
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • than a manual toothbrush

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us