Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
The High Efficiency Selective Absorption (HESA) is a unique, high-performance air purification technology that reduces the effect of unhealthy chemicals in the air for you and your family. Philips HESA filter technology is designed to specifically target harmful gases and odors within your car. When air passes through the filter, the unique activated carbon treatment neutralizes even small molecule chemicals at very high efficiency. HESA was invented and applied to all GoPure air purifiers since 2009.
Philips unique 3-stage SelectFilter Plus technology includes a HESA layer embedded with selective additives. This decontaminates your car of harmful gaseous chemicals. Through a powerful absorption and oxidation process, it removes harmful gaseous substances It cleans the air of car exhaust fumes, industrial pollution, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and finishes used in car interiors, other odor emitting substances e.g. volatile organic compounds (VOCs), toluene and formaldehyde.
|
|
AllergyFilter Plus
|
SelectFilter Plus
|
PM2.5
|
|
|
PM1
|
|
|
Formaldehyde
|
|
|
TVOCs
|
|
|
Toluene
|
|
|
Odor
|
|
|
NO2/SO2
|
|
|
Ozone
|
|
|
Airborne allergens
|
|
|
Virus/Bacteria
|
|
|
Nicotine (cigarette smoke)
|
|
|
Antimicrobial
|
|