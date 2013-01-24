  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Breathe only fresh and healthy air in your car

    Philips GoPure car air purifiers effectively remove allergens, airborne bacteria, dust, cigarette smoke, chemicals emitted from plastics, exhaust fumes and other toxic pollutants from your car. With automatic features and a high-quality compact design, this range of powerful and efficient air purifiers will quickly remove harmful particles from the air inside your vehicle. So on every journey you and your family will breathe only fresh and healthy air.

    Our full range of car air purifiers equipped with SelectFilter, SelectFilter Plus, and AllergyFilter Plus have been certified by Airmid Healthgroup
    Automotive Grade Quality
    AirMid icon

    Car Air Purifier Replacement Filters

    Discover our range of replacement filters

    Go to catalog

    Powerful 3-stage filtration technology

    Gopure filter

    Philips GoPure car air purifiers feature a powerful, efficient and fast-acting air filtration system. The unique 3-stage SelectFilter Plus removes up to 125 harmful pollutants and exhaust gases, through its HEPA and HESA layers. Independently certified by Airmid Healthgroup, the SelectFilter Plus technology also removes up to 90% of airborne pollen allergens.

    Advanced HESA technology

    What is HESA technology?

     

    The High Efficiency Selective Absorption (HESA) is a unique, high-performance air purification technology that reduces the effect of unhealthy chemicals in the air for you and your family. Philips HESA filter technology is designed to specifically target harmful gases and odors within your car. When air passes through the filter, the unique activated carbon treatment neutralizes even small molecule chemicals at very high efficiency. HESA was invented and applied to all GoPure air purifiers since 2009.

    How HESA technology works?

     

    Philips unique 3-stage SelectFilter Plus technology includes a HESA layer embedded with selective additives. This decontaminates your car of harmful gaseous chemicals. Through a powerful absorption and oxidation process, it removes harmful gaseous substances It cleans the air of car exhaust fumes, industrial pollution, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and finishes used in car interiors, other odor emitting substances e.g. volatile organic compounds (VOCs), toluene and formaldehyde.
    HESA technology

    Why is HESA more effective than common activated carbon technology?

     

    • While common activated carbon technology absorbs a wide range of gases, HESA technology specifically targets harmful gases and odor. It maximizes the absorption speed and capacity to purify harmful chemicals.
    • When common activated carbon reaches full capacity or at high temperature, toxic gases may emit to the air again. HESA technology however neutralizes even small molecule chemicals at very high efficiency. Harmful gases cannot escape from the filter.
    • Common gas absorption material has non-uniform structure, low capacity and may contain heavy metals. HESA technology however applies on premium grade porous material, forming a more uniform structure to achieve high-capacity air filtration.

    Explore our range of replacement filters

    Compare our range of replacement filters


    Whether you are looking for a powerful all-round replacement filter like SelectFilter Plus, or you would like to focus on removing allergens, dust and airborne particles faster with the AllergyFilter Plus, you will find a suitable replacement filter for your car air purifier. It is recommended to change filters every three to six months.
    AllergyFilter Plus
    AllergyFilter Plus
    SelectFilter Plus
    SelectFilter Plus
    PM2.5
    checkmark
    checkmark
    checkmark
    checkmark
    checkmark
    PM1
    checkmark
    checkmark
    checkmark
    checkmark
    checkmark
    Formaldehyde

    -

    checkmark
    checkmark
    TVOCs

    -

    checkmark
    checkmark
    Toluene

    -

    checkmark
    checkmark
    Odor

    -

    checkmark
    checkmark
    NO2/SO2

    -

    checkmark
    checkmark
    Ozone

    -

    checkmark
    checkmark
    Airborne allergens
    checkmark
    checkmark
    checkmark
    checkmark
    checkmark
    Virus/Bacteria
    checkmark
    checkmark
    checkmark
    checkmark
    checkmark
    Nicotine (cigarette smoke)
    checkmark
    checkmark
    checkmark
    checkmark
    Antimicrobial 
    checkmark
    checkmark
    checkmark

    -

    Compare our range of car air purifiers

    AllergyFilter Plus

    AllergyFilter Plus

    • Premium HEPA grade filter captures 99.97% of microscopic allergens down to 0.3 microns in size
    • Compared to SelectFilter Plus, 30% more efficiently filters allergens and pollutants, such as pollen, mold spores, dust, dust mites, pet dander, smoke, and even some bacteria and viruses
    View filters
    SelectFilter Plus

    SelectFilter Plus
     

    • Powerful all-round filter includes a HESA layer embedded with selective additives
    • Multi-layer filtration technology removes up to 125 different pollutants, gaseous substances and odors, including formaldehyde, TVOCs, and other toxic particles emitted from the materials inside your vehicle
    View filters

