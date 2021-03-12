  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    New Philips Shaver 9000 Prestige

    Ultimate Closeness, Ultimate Comfort

    skinIQ

    New Philips Shaver 9000 Prestige

    Ultimate Closeness, Ultimate Comfort

    NanoTech Dual Precision blades

    NanoTech Dual Precision shaver blades

    Ultimate closeness

    With up to 165.000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra strong and long lasting sharp edges for an ultimate closeness at all times.

    165.000

    Cutting actions per minute

    72

    Self-sharpening NanoTech blades
    Hydro SkinGlide coating

    Hydro SkinGlide coating

    Our best protective coating lies between the shaver head and your skin. Made of up to 500.000 microbeads per square centimeter with hydrophilic properties, improving gliding on skin by 50%*, to minimize irritation and maximize skin comfort.

    500.000 micro-tech beads per square centimeter

    50% smoother gliding on your skin*

    Ultraflex Suspension System

    Ultraflex Suspension shaving system

    SkinIQ Logo

    Shaving technology
    that senses and adapts to you

    Hydro SkinGlide Coating

    Our best coating engineered for ultimate skin comfort

    Ultraflex Suspension System

    Adapts to every contour of your face to catch difficult hairs

    Top-spin digital motor

    Philips' most advanced motor for high-speed efficiency

    Power Adapt sensor

    Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

    Personal Comfort settings

    Choose between sensitive, normal, fast for a personalized shave
    For a convenient shave

    One-Touch open

    One-Touch open shaving head

    Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
    Wireless Qi charging pad

    Wireless Qi charging pad

    Wirelessly charge your shaver or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad.

    Specifications

    Wet and Dry icon

    Wet and Dry

    Shave wet, dry and even under the shower
    1h charging icon

    3hrs charging

    60 minutes of cordless shaving
    Digital display icon

    Digital display

    with intuitive icons for convenience & ease
    SmartClick system icon

    SmartClick system

    Click-on multiple attachments
    Specifications

    Shaving Performance
    Shaving Performance
    Shaving system
    • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
    • Excellent skin comfort system
    SkinIQ technology
    • Hydro SkinGlide coating
    • Top-spin digital motor
    • Ultraflex suspension system
    • Power Adapt sensor
    • Personal Comfort settings
    Accessories
    Accessories
    SmartClick
    • Nose trimmer
    • Precision trimmer
    Pouch
    • Premium pouch
    Ease of use
    Ease of use
    Wet & Dry
    • Wet and dry use
    Display
    • % Battery Level Indicator
    Cleaning
    • Fully washable
    • One-touch open
    Design
    Design
    Finishing
    • Timeless elegance
    Handle
    • Ergonomic grip & handling
    Power
    Power
    Quick charge
    • 18 minutes
    Charging time
    • 3 hours
    Run time
    • 60 minutes
    Battery Type
    • Lithium-ion
    Charging
    • Qi-charging pad
    Service
    Service
    2-year warranty
    • Yes
    Replacement head SH91
    • Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
    What’s in the shaver box?

    1x Handle
    1x Wireless Qi Charging pad
    1x Precision trimmer
    1x Nose trimmer
    1x Pouch
    Handle image

