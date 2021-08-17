Is this faucet water purifier suitable for any type of faucet?
No，the belowing 5 types of faucet are not suitable for this faucet water purifier： 1.Oval Thread Faucet 2.Spray-style or Pull-out faucet 3.Faucet with sensor 4.Square or oval outlet 5.Non-threaded faucet with exposed round pipe length less than 10mm
