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Can the water tanks of my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner be cleaned in the dishwasher?

The water tanks (and dust bucket - only AquaTrio 9000 series) of your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner are not dishwasher-proof. Please find out how to clean these parts in our article below.

aquatrio 9000

The information on this page applies to the following models: XW7110/02.

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