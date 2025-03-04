2 year warranty
Natural Response nipples are designed to look and feel like a breast. However, only the Natural Response nipples are designed to behave like one releasing milk only when your baby actively drinks.
The Philips Avent Natural Response nipples are available in flow rates from 1 to 5 in the United States and Canada and from 1 to 6 in other countries. If you don’t have the packaging anymore, you can recognize the nipples by the following features:
Do not mix Natural nipples with Natural Response nipples, as this may confuse your baby's drinking pattern. Refer to the illustration below to see which nipple you have.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD838/11, SCD837/11, SCY903/21. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I use Natural Response nipple with the original Natural bottle?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response nipple packs?
How to use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response nipple?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
How can I tell the differences between Natural and Natural Response nipples?
Can I use the Natural Response teat without the AirFree Vent?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to Natural Response nipple?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
What is Philips Avent’s position on micro plastics in baby bottles? (2021)
Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
What are the benefits of Natural Response nipple?