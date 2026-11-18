2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD838/11, SCY966/12, SCY962/02. Click here to show more product numbers ›
How can I tell the differences between Natural and Natural Response nipples?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response nipple?
Can I use Natural Response nipple with the original Natural bottle?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use the Natural Response teat without the AirFree Vent?
How to use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
What is Philips Avent’s position on micro plastics in baby bottles? (2021)
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to Natural Response nipple?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response nipple packs?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
What are the benefits of Natural Response nipple?