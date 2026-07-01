2 year warranty
In some situations, it is possible to restore a brushing streak in the Sonicare For Kids app.
If you are still experiencing issues with the Sonicare For Kids app, please reach out to us directly at Contact Philips Support | Philips for further assistance.
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX3601/01, HX6321/03.
What happens to my Sonicare For Kids app data if I switch devices?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Why does my Philips Sonicare app requires permissions
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I restore my brushing streak in the Sonicare For Kids App?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush with braces?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there no adapter provided with the product?