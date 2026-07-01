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    Philips Support

    Why does my Philips Sonicare app requires permissions

    Published on 01 July 2026
    The Philips Sonicare app is asking your permission to access features of your mobile device like location permission or access to contacts. Find out why.

    Permissions required by the Philips Sonicare app

    The Philips Sonicare app may ask your permissions to access:
    •  Location services
    •  Identity
    •  Calendar
    • Contacts
    • Phone function
    •  Microphone

    Location services

    Permission to location services permits the Philips Sonicare app to automatically receive brushing information. The Philips Sonicare app does not require the location service to function. However, your location data will be used to locate a store near you or to direct you to the consumer care contact details for your country.

    Identity

    This function enables you to use your Google+ or Facebook account for easy access.

    Calendar

    This permission allows you to create a calendar event with your dentist or hygienist. This is considered confidential information and is only used for creating your appointments.

    Contacts

    Contacts allow you the option to share your brushing progress reports with your dentist or hygienist, using the contact function. This is considered confidential information and is only used for contacting your dentist or hygienist.

    Phone functions

    Phone permissions are required to directly call Philips Consumer Care.

    Microphone

    Microphone permissions are required to play audio through the app. Microphone access also enables you to use virtual assistants like Siri or Google Assistant to open the app. The Philips Sonicare app will never make microphone recordings.

    Full Privacy Policies

    Sonicare App: For more detail, please see the full privacy policy here .

    Sonicare For Kids App: For more detail, please see the full privacy policy here.

    Frequently Asked Questions

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