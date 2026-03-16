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    Philips Support

    Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?

    Published on 16 March 2026

    Most Sonicare toothbrushes use our standard click-on brush heads, however, there are some exceptions depending on the model of your device. Locate the model number on the bottom of your toothbrush and refer to the tables below to find which brush heads are compatible with your device, for example, "HX123A".
     
    Please note that all model numbers in the tables below end in an 'x'. The actual letter for your device will vary depending on its color.

    Collection of click on brush heads

    Click-on brush heads

    The click-on brush head fits most of our Sonicare rechargeable toothbrushes. 

     

    Product nameModel number
    1000-4000 PC0810, HX364x, HX365x, HX366x, PC0815, HX367x, HX368x, HX369x
    ProtectiveClean / Optimal CleanHX680x, HX681x, HX682x, HX683x, HX684x, HX685x, HX686x 
    ExpertClean / ExpertResults

    HX960x, HX961x, HX962x, HX751x 

    5000 - 7000 HX710x, HX711x, HX740x, HX741x, HX742x
    DiamondCleanHX9330, HX9340, HX9350, HX9360, HX9370, HX938x, HX939x
    DiamondClean 9000HX991x
    DiamondClean SmartHX992x, HX993x
    Prestige 9900HX999x

     

    OHC Brush heads 3 in 1

    Kids brush head

    Our Kids brush heads are designed for children's brushing; however, they do fit on all click-on toothbrushes.

     

    Product nameModel number
    Sonicare For KidsHX6320, HX6340, HX6350
    Sonicare For Kids Design a Pet EditionHX360x

     

    Philips One brush heads

    The Philips One and Philips One for Kids have unique brush heads that only fit on Philips One devices.
     

    Product nameModel number
    Philips OneHY110x, HX120x
    Philips One for KidsHY111x

     

    Screw-on brush heads

    Our older Essence and Xtreme Sonicare toothbrushes use a larger, screw-on brush head.

     

    Product nameModel number 
    XtremeHX3300, HX3500
    Essence / Essence+HX5610, HX5611, HX5620, HX3230x, HX3260x

     

    Essence BH

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9914/75 , HX9914/76 , HX9911/74 , HX9911/73 , HX9992/22 , HX9992/21 , HX6023/11 , HX6003/02 , HX6011/11 , HX6013/11 , HX6015/70 , HX6021/11 , HX9912/36 , HX9912/51 , HX9924/46 , HX6721/05 , HX9313/04 , HX9303/04 , HX6767/05 , HX3215/08 , HX6321/03 , HX6311/07 , HX3110/00 , HX6013/05 , HX6011/05 , HX6001/05 , HX6023/05 , HX6021/05 , HX6011/02 , HX6311/02 , HX6031/11 , HX6381/02 , HX6001/42 , HX6001/02 , HX6013/02 , HX6021/02 , HX6023/02 , HX6014/05 , HX6024/05 , HX6022/05 , HX5581/02 , HX6012/05 , HX4011/10 , HX4001/20 , HX5551/02 , HX5251/02 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

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