Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
* Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
* An air purifier by itself does not protect against COVID-19 but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family to help ventilation and having clean air (US Environmental Protection Agency)
AC3033/30
AC2936/33
AC2887/30
AC0820/30
Philips Air Purifiers actively monitor and clean the air in your home by trapping 99.97% of particles* that pass through the filter. They remove the most common allergens, including mold spores, pollen, dust mites and pet dander.
* Particles as small as 0.3 microns from the air that passes through the filter. Tested with Staphylococcus albus and Influenza A (H1N1).
The Philips Air Purifier’s multi-layer filtration system is one reason why it’s so effective. First, a pre-filter removes large particles, then an active carbon filter removes odors and VOCs.* Finally, a True HEPA filter removes smaller particles and allergens as small as 0.003 microns**. The result is a superior filtration system that provides cleaner air.
* Tested with Staphylococcus albus and Influenza A (H1N1). Does not reduce or absorb carbon monoxide gas. Keep gas appliances well ventilated.
** From air that passes through the filter.
The effectiveness of an air purifier is measured by its clean air delivery rate, or CADR. That’s the purifier’s maximum airflow (how much does it process) times its efficiency (how much does it capture). The higher the CADR, the better.
Did you know that the air in your home can have 2 to 5 times more allergens and pollutants than outdoor air? Philips Air Purifiers capture and remove from the air 99.97% of all allergens that pass through. That’s pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, smoke, bacteria or viruses as small as 0.003 microns. Our Air purifiers removes:
Mold spores, pollen, dust mites, odor, fine particles, bacteria and viruses, pet dander, dust, ultra-fine particles, TVOCs.
Using the CleanHome+ App you can control your air purifier anywhere, anytime. Check the air quality in the app to get reassurance wherever you are, and to compare your indoor air quality with the outdoor air quality.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.