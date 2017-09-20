Philips AVENT - Toddler food - a balanced diet

Home
    Toddler food – a balanced diet

    Toddlers use up lots of energy, and need a good balance of nutrients and protein. A varied diet across the five food groups will ensure healthy growth for your baby.

    1. Bread, rice, potatoes, pasta

    Starchy foods like these, including yam and chapatti, are great sources of energy and should make up the main part of each meal. Choose some white and some wholegrain options.

    2. Fruit and vegetables

    They contain vitamins, minerals and fibre. Aim to offer fruit at breakfast and vegetables and fruit at the other two main meals. Toddlers, like adults, should also have five or more portions of fresh, frozen, tinned or dried fruit per day.

    3. Meat, fish, eggs, beans and other non-dairy sources of protein

    That includes foods such as nuts, lentils, dhal and tofu too, which all provide iron and zinc. Add foods from this group to meals twice a day and offer oily fish once or twice per week.

    4. Milk, cheese and yoghurt

    Offer three servings a day of these foods. Milk is still important, but a child over a year old needs less than a baby. 3 cups of milk of about 3-4oz is enough. However give fewer milk drinks if your toddler is eating yoghurt and cheese. Bottles of milk should be discontinued from about 12 months of age. From a year, fresh, whole cow’s milk can be given instead of formula, unless you are continuing to breastfeed.

    5. Foods high in fat and/or sugar

    Toddlers naturally like these foods, but it’s advisable to keep them to a minimum. Always offer a pudding at the two main meals, but don’t allow these foods to replace other nutritious foods from the other food groups.

    A note about Vitamin A & D supplement

    In the UK, young children up to the age of five years are recommended to take a vitamin supplement containing vitamins A & D as they don’t naturally get enough of these vitamins from their food. It will help your child’s immune system and make sure their bones develop normally.

    Foods to avoid

    Stay clear of meals that are high in fat and salt. Convenience foods and ready meals are best given sparingly, unless they are specially made for young children.

    Don’t give your toddler diet or slimming food. Low calorie foods are not suitable for toddlers as they need extra calories to fuel their growth.

    Healthy, wholesome family food is the best option. It’s nutritious and economical, allowing you to make large batches of meals and then separate them into individual portions for storage in the refrigerator and freezer.  The Philips Avent VIA System is ideal for storing and serving your food.

    Introducing new tastes

    Keeping it interesting and varied is the key. Introduce new food to your child in small portions. Let them try a couple of mouthfuls, rather than a whole plate. You may well need to offer a new food quite a few times before your little one will accept it. This is quite common, so don’t be downhearted, just keep trying.  Offer plenty of finger foods to your child, and always allow them to decide when they’ve eaten enough.

    Please be aware that the information given in these articles is only intended as general advice and should in no way be taken as a substitute for professional medical advice. If you or your family or your child is suffering from symptoms or conditions which are severe or persistent or you need specific medical advice, please seek professional medical assistance. Philips Avent cannot be held responsible for any damages that result from the use of the information provided on this website.

