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    • Fast, even haircut Fast, even haircut Fast, even haircut
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      Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

      HC3505/15

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Fast, even haircut

      The Hair Clipper 3000 by Philips gives you a fast, even haircut. The device's 13 length settings, Trim-and-Flow technology, and DualCut technology lets you quickly acheive an even finish.

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      Suggested retail price: $49.00

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      Hairclipper series 3000

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      Fast, even haircut

      Faster hairclipping without clogging

      • Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
      • 13 length settings
      • Corded use
      Mains powered for constant performance during use

      Mains powered for constant performance during use

      The 1.8m long power cord provides constant power.

      Adjust hair length from 0.5mm to 23mm easily

      Adjust hair length from 0.5mm to 23mm easily

      Customize your hair length precisely with ease. Choose from 12 settings between 1mm to 23mm in 2mm increments. For a closer trim, simply remove the comb for a precise 0.5mm cut.

      Self-sharpening steel blades, no oil required

      Self-sharpening steel blades, no oil required

      Looking good has never been easier. Our hairclippers boast self-sharpening blades that are incredibly long-lasting, ensuring precision grooming from day one to year five and beyond.

      Quick release washable blades

      Quick release washable blades

      Effortlessly clean your electric hair clippers. Just click open the head to release and clean the blades

      Ergonomic Design with a Comfortable Grip

      Ergonomic Design with a Comfortable Grip

      Philips clippers feature a textured grip for easy handling, ensuring you can cut your hair with control and comfort.

      Maximum precision with Philips DualCut system

      Maximum precision with Philips DualCut system

      Enjoy your desired look with precision. Philips DualCut technology features a double blade system designed to maintain day-one sharpness, consistently delivering equally sharp results every time.

      Maintenance-Free Blades: No Oiling Needed, Ever

      Maintenance-Free Blades: No Oiling Needed, Ever

      Experience clipping power that's easy to maintain— Philips' blades never need oiling.

      2-Year Global Warranty for Purchase Protection

      2-Year Global Warranty for Purchase Protection

      A grooming product built to last: the warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.

      Trim-and-Flow Tech for a Hassle-Free Perfect Haircut

      Trim-and-Flow Tech for a Hassle-Free Perfect Haircut

      Effortlessly achieve your perfect haircut. Our innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck or tangled, ensuring a smooth cutting experience from start to finish.

      Unlock Longer Battery Life via DuraPower's Optimized Design

      Unlock Longer Battery Life via DuraPower's Optimized Design

      A device you can always rely on for a great look. DuraPower technology protects the motor and battery from overworking, effectively extending the clipper's lifespan.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Comb
        Adjustable hair comb

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        Up to 5-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Trim-n-Flow technology
        Yes
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Cutter width
        41mm
        Number of length settings
        13
        Range of length settings
        From 0.5 to 23 mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 2mm

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        • Removable cutter
        • Washable blades
        Operation
        Corded use only

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