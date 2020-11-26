Home
    Hair dryer that preserves your hair’s natural hydration

    DryCare Prestige Hairdryer

    Philips DryCare Prestige Hairdryer

    HP8280/03

    Perfect moisture protection with exclusive sensor
    Ionic conditioning prevents static for frizz free shiny hair
    Perfect heat control with innovative sensor
    Preserve hair’s natural moisture balance
    Keep your hair’s natural hydration in balance even when drying. Our MoistureProtect sensor uses infrared technology to constantly diagnose hair’s moisture levels and automatically adapts the temperature that will preserve natural hydration. Results show up to 85% moisture protection after 5 minutes of drying.
    All the power, none of the damage
    You want a powerful blow dry but without risk of over drying or over heating. Our DryCare Prestige hairdryer features ThermoProtect to ensure the optimum constant drying temperature. You’ll get the same powerful airflow and fast results, just in a more caring way.
    Simply beautifully styled, healthy hair
    As well as caring for your hair during drying, the DryCare Prestige hair dryer has six flexible speed and heat settings, the must-have professional Cool Shot to set your style and ionic conditioning. With ionic conditioning, charged negative ions condition the hair and smooth down cuticles for intensified shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully smooth, shiny and frizz free.

    Compare our hair dryers

    MoistureProtect

    Moisture Protect Hairdryer

    MoistureProtect

    Caring technologies
    • Moisture Protect technology
    • Moisture Protect Sensor
    • ThermoProtect temperature setting
    • Ionic conditioning
    • Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution (EHDTM) technology
    • Far infrared heat
    • ThermoProtect temperature setting
    • Ionic conditioning
    • Turbo boost for extra fast drying
    • Far infrared heat
    • ThermoProtect temperature setting
    • Ionic conditioning
    • Ceramic technology
    • Infrared heat
    • ThermoProtect temperature setting
    • Ionic conditioning

    Styling Performance
    • 6 speed and heat settings
    • 2300W
    • DC motor up to 120km/h air speed
    • Cool Shot of air
    • Nozzle
    • Diffuser
    • 6 speed and 2 heat settings
    • 2300W
    • DC motor
    • Cool Shot of air
    • Nozzle
    • Diffuser
    • 6 speed and heat settings
    • 2200W
    • DC motor
    • Cool Shot of air
    • Nozzle
    • Diffuser
    • 6 flexible speed settings
    • 2100W at 110km.h drying speed
    • AC motor
    • Cool Shot of air
    • Nozzle

    Convinience
    • Cord length: 2.5 m
    • Storage Hook
    • Cord length: 2.5 m
    • Storage Hook
    • Cord length: 1.8 m
    • Storage Hook
    • Cord length: 2.5m
    • Storage Hook

    Warranty
    • 2 years
    • 2 years
    • 2 years
    • 4 years
