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    Tempered Steel Blades: won't break, dull or rust

    Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 Multipurpose Trimmer for men is our toughest, with tempered steel blades that self-sharpen and won't rust. It features impact-resistant cutting guards, steel reinforced motor, and powerful lithium battery.

    Versatile

    13 tools and attachments

    Head and face trimmer

    Durable

    Tempered steel blades

    Self sharpening — no oil required

    Convenient

    60 minutes of runtime

    Powerful lithium battery is ready when you are

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    Meet Multigroom 3000

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