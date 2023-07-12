Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 Multipurpose Trimmer for men is our toughest, with tempered steel blades that self-sharpen and won't rust. It features impact-resistant cutting guards, steel reinforced motor, and powerful lithium battery.
Versatile
13 tools and attachments
Head and face trimmer
Durable
Tempered steel blades
Self sharpening — no oil required
Convenient
60 minutes of runtime
Powerful lithium battery is ready when you are
Meet Multigroom 3000
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