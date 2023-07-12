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    Man trimming his nose
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    This product is discontinued
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    For face, head & body

    Philips Norelco Series 5000 18-Piece All-in-one Trimmer for men crafts your personal look with 18 tools and accessories for face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades stay sharp as day one without oiling for a precise trim.

    Versatile

    18 tools and attachments

    Face, body and hair trimmer

    Durable

    Stainless steel blades

    Self sharpening — no oil required

    Convenient

    2.8 hours of runtime

    Powerful lithium-ion battery is ready when you are

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    Sustainability

    Designed for life, built to last

    At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

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