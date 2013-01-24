Experience improved visibility

The uniform, accurate beam pattern lets you see and be seen more clearly. Thanks to the precise optical design of Philips Ultinon Essential LED, the light is projected just where you need it on the road. Not only will you be able to spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence, you’ll avoid blinding other drivers with dangerous glare making everyone safer on the road. For a sharp beam, it’s also important that the bulb is correctly positioned in your headlamp. Using the adjustable connector rings, you can ensure perfect alignment for optimal light performance and enhanced road safety.