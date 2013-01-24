Home
    Ultinon Pro3000 SI

    Car signaling bulb

    11864U30CWB1
    • Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd
      -{discount-value}

      Stand out from the crowd

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED 43mm festoons for interior lighting. The strong 6000 K bright white light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind to your eyes. See all benefits

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED 43mm festoons for interior lighting. The strong 6000 K bright white light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind to your eyes. See all benefits

        Stand out from the crowd

        Durable and vibrant LED signaling

        • LED-FEST 43mm [~C5W]
        • Number of bulbs: 1
        • 12V, 6000 K daylight effect
        • Advanced automotive system

        Bright lights for the interior of your car

        Select our bright white Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED lamps for superior visibility and style inside your car. Bright and stylish, these lights will transform your driving experience. Whether you’re searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read, or you’re trying to work out the best route to your destination, you can now enjoy bright interior light.

        Optimized for enhanced visibility

        Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED interior lights provide a powerful daylight effect of up to 6000 K, Illuminating your car's passenger compartment with bright, uniform, stylish light.

        Easy to install and compatible with many car models

        Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro3000 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

        Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

        You want bright and stylish car lights, but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional headlights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018006783
          EAN3
          8719018006790
          Packaging type
          B1

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          Signaling and interior
          Range
          Ultinon Pro3000
          Type
          LED-FEST 43mm [~C5W]
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Designation
          LED-FEST 43mm [~C5W]
          Base
          SV8.5 Ø9.8 x 43 mm

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          0.6  W
          Voltage
          12  V

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Philips LED Signaling lamps

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          6000 K
          Lumens
          50

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11864U30CWB1
          Ordering code
          00678330

        • Outerpack information

          Height
          10.3  cm
          Length
          14.2  cm
          Width
          12.1  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.23  kg

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          12.27  g
          Height
          13.5  cm
          Length
          9.5  cm
          Net weight per piece
          2.4  g
          Width
          1.5  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Pack Quantity
          1

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          3000 hrs

