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2 year warranty

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  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Ultinon Pro6000 SICar signaling bulb

11961WU60X2

Enjoy lasting brightness

For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED [˜W5W] position lights. They are bright and elegant so you can signal safely and stylishly.

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Brighter, elegant signals

Enjoy lasting brightness

  • LED-T10 [~W5W]

  • Number of bulbs: 2

  • 12V, 4000 K Warm White

  • Advanced automotive system

Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

You want bright, stylish car lights but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.

Electrical compatibility with most cars

LED retrofit and conventional bulbs differ from one another in terms of wattage, composition and power consumption. Replacing your conventional bulbs with other LEDs may prove problematic. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 bulbs are electrically compatible with most cars. Additional adapters are avaliable as accessories for troubleshooting, if needed. We sell a complete solution.

Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good at the same time. If you’re wanting to upgrade your style without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED signals is a smart way to spend your money.

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Disclaimers

  1. Non-ECE compliant