Enjoy lasting brightness
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED [˜W5W] position lights. They are bright and elegant so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits
Car signaling bulb
You want bright, stylish car lights but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.
LED retrofit and conventional bulbs differ from one another in terms of wattage, composition and power consumption. Replacing your conventional bulbs with other LEDs may prove problematic. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 bulbs are electrically compatible with most cars. Additional adapters are avaliable as accessories for troubleshooting, if needed. We sell a complete solution.
While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good at the same time. If you’re wanting to upgrade your style without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED signals is a smart way to spend your money.
With HeatShield technology, Philips Ultinon Pro6000 T10 bulbs are resistant to high temperatures even when installed next to headlight bulbs. Made with a special composite material, they can endure any thermal challenge and still offer high performance.
Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED signaling lights provide you with bright warm white light up to 4000 K for positioning and interior lighting. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signaling lights.
Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro6000 comes with standard caps and is polarity-free, so replacement is quick and easy.
Whether it's for parking lights, glove compartment, or interior lighting, Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.
