Enjoy performance taken to new X-tremes
Philips X-tremeVision G-force car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness, superior beam length and 10G vibration resistance. See further, react faster and drive safer. See all benefits
Perfect illumination is especially important in the distance – usually between 75-100 metres in front of your vehicle. Philips X-tremeVision G-force boosts your visibility with up to 130% more brightness. This helps you recognise obstacles and any potential dangers earlier than with most other halogen headlight lamps.
With its optimised high-precision filament geometry, up to 13 bar high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips X-tremeVision G-force headlights confirm a milestone in automotive lighting. They are engineered for the ultimate performance and uncompromising visibility.
The bright white light of up to 3500 Kelvin is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technology produces a more powerful light. So you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.
Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision G-force is optimised for a long and reliable lifetime. You can see and be seen for longer than with any other high-performance lamp.
Philips X-tremeVision G-force headlights are made for outstanding performance, producing up to 130% brighter light, without compromising on the lifetime. With up to 450 hours*, Philips X-tremeVision G-force's lifetime is significantly higher than competitor solutions in the more light category. (*tested at 13.2V standard voltage).
Don't let a pothole be the end of your car lights. Today's journeys can be a challenge to your car. Philips X-tremeVision G-force is designed to last. Tested for up to 10G vibration resistance, these lamps underline their great endurance.
Philips X-tremeVision G-force is among the safest, easiest and most efficient way to upgrade your car headlights within legal parameters. The lights are fully ECE certified.
Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. X-tremeVision G-force is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.
