    X-tremeUltinon LED

    Interior and signaling bulb

    127996700KX1
      -{discount-value}

      Maximum road safety and style

      Sparkling bright LED exterior car light. 360° uniform light diffusion. 12 years lifetime, with Philips CeraLight technology.

      Sparkling bright LED exterior car light. 360° uniform light diffusion. 12 years lifetime, with Philips CeraLight technology. See all benefits

      Sparkling bright LED exterior car light. 360° uniform light diffusion. 12 years lifetime, with Philips CeraLight technology. See all benefits

        Maximum road safety and style

        Sparkling bright effect

        • T10
        • White 6700K
        • 50 lumens
        • License plate & Interior light
        3 year limited warranty for consumer usage

        3 year limited warranty for consumer usage

        Sparkling bright effect

        Bright white 6700K LED car light, the perfect color match with Xenon and LED Headlights

        360° uniform light diffusion

        360° optical design for uniform light diffusion.

        ECE beam pattern compliant (front positioning function)*

        Similar or better beam pattern than standard halogen lamp, to not glare other road users * There is no ECE regulation existing for LED bulbs. ECE beam pattern compliance is tested on several commonly used luminaires where the LED bulb beam pattern matches the ECE approved halogen beam pattern

        Philips CeraLight™ technology

        Philips CeraLight™ patented technology ensures ultra-long LED service life thanks to: o optimal thermal properties, for maximum cooling of the LED o high resistance to shock and vibrations, with heat-sink base design o perfect insulation from short-circuit

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          • Interior light
          • License plate light
          Base
          W2.1X9.5D
          Range
          X-tremeUltinon LED
          Type
          T10
          Color temperature
          White 6700K
          Lumens
          50  lm
          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          1  W
          Lifespan
          12 years

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Maximum road safety and style
          Product highlight
          Sparkling bright LED car light

        • Logistic data

          Quantity in box
          X1
          Reference
          127996700KX1
          EAN (Japan)
          8727900393651
          Ordering code (Japan)
          39365130

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.