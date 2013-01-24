Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    X-tremeUltinon LED

    Signaling bulb

    127996KX2
    • Brighter and more stylish Brighter and more stylish Brighter and more stylish
      -{discount-value}

      X-tremeUltinon LED Signaling bulb

      127996KX2

      Brighter and more stylish

      For safe and modern driving, change to bright Philips X-tremeUltinon LED T10 interior & positioning lights. They are powerful, precise and look good so you can drive in safety and with style. See all benefits

      X-tremeUltinon LED Signaling bulb

      Brighter and more stylish

      For safe and modern driving, change to bright Philips X-tremeUltinon LED T10 interior & positioning lights. They are powerful, precise and look good so you can drive in safety and with style. See all benefits

      Brighter and more stylish

      For safe and modern driving, change to bright Philips X-tremeUltinon LED T10 interior & positioning lights. They are powerful, precise and look good so you can drive in safety and with style. See all benefits

      X-tremeUltinon LED Signaling bulb

      Brighter and more stylish

      For safe and modern driving, change to bright Philips X-tremeUltinon LED T10 interior & positioning lights. They are powerful, precise and look good so you can drive in safety and with style. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all signaling-and-interior-lighting

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        X-tremeUltinon LED

        X-tremeUltinon LED

        Signaling bulb

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Brighter and more stylish

        Strong, durable and vibrant LED signaling

        • LED-T10 [~W5W]
        • Number of bulbs: 2
        • 12 V, 6000 K daylight effect
        • Position, interior

        Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

        Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. And when poor weather conditions reduce visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even more important. Philips X-tremeUltinon LED signaling lights provide you with bright daylight effect and up to 6000K for reverse and positioning lights. With more intense colors for turn and stop applications, instantly on LEDs and a uniform and well-directed light, you’ll give other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

        Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

        While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good at the same time. If you’re looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for turning signals and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signaling LED lights.

        CeraLight ceramic heat and vibration protection

        Philips CeraLight technology is a unique ceramic-based patented casing, designed to insulate the LED components from heat and vibrational damage. This innovation protects the light against early failure. A T10 lamp equipped with CeraLight is built to last, providing drivers with a more durable light.

        Uniform light distribution for enhanced visibility

        Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signaling light is projected where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide angle and uniform light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.

        Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

        The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother and more enjoyable drive.

        Easy installation and compatible with many car models

        Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease. However, it’s recommended that you get your new Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you’re ready to go. While these lamps are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900398298
          Packaging type
          X2

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          • Position
          • Interior
          Range
          X-tremeUltinon LED
          Type
          W5W
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Base
          W2,1x9,5d
          Designation LED Type
          LED-T10 [~W5W]
          Technical features
          CeraLight

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          • Position
          • interior
          Product highlight
          • Brighter
          • vibrant signals

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          Up to 6000K
          Lumens [lm]
          50

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          127996KX2
          Ordering code
          39829830

        • Outerpack information

          Height
          8.5  cm
          Length
          19.5  cm
          Width
          15.1  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.37  kg

        • Packed product information

          Height
          9.2  cm
          Length
          6.8  cm
          Width
          2.8  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          20
          Pack Quantity
          2

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 12 years

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.