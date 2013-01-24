Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    DiamondVision

    Headlight bulb

    12972DVS2
    • Drive with style Drive with style Drive with style
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      DiamondVision Headlight bulb

      12972DVS2

      Drive with style

      Philips DiamondVision halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your car with up to 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision makes you stand out from the crowd. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      DiamondVision Headlight bulb

      Drive with style

      Philips DiamondVision halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your car with up to 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision makes you stand out from the crowd. See all benefits

      Drive with style

      Philips DiamondVision halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your car with up to 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision makes you stand out from the crowd. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      DiamondVision Headlight bulb

      Drive with style

      Philips DiamondVision halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your car with up to 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision makes you stand out from the crowd. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all headlights

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DiamondVision

        DiamondVision

        Headlight bulb

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Drive with style

        Up to 5000K ultimate white light

        • Type of lamp: H7
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V,55 W
        • Style
        Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

        Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

        Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

        Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

        Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

        Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offers all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful lighting. ^Application varies per bulb type.

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

        Cool elegance for your headlights

        Philips DiamondVision Vision headlight lamps provide the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights. Thanks to the Philips patented coating technology,DiamondVision provide a truly white light for great visibility and style.

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

        For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

        Technical Specifications

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          5000K

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Application
          • Additional high beam
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Base
          PX26d
          Range
          DiamondVision
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Marking ECE
          N/A
          Designation
          H7 DiamondVision
          Type
          H7

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          55  W

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          935 ±15%  lm
          Color temperature
          up to 5000  K

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          400 h

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          • 12342DVS2
          • 12972DVS2
          Ordering code
          • 69661830
          • 69653330

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          S2A
          EAN1
          8711500696533
          EAN3
          8711500789181

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          126,5  g
          Height
          10.9  cm
          Length
          10.9  cm
          Net weight per piece
          • 21.5  g
          • 11,8  g
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          20
          Width
          5.3  cm

        • Outerpack information

          Height
          12.6  cm
          Length
          27.6  cm
          Width
          22.8  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          2,53  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • Application varies per bulb type