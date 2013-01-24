Home
    12972WVS2
      WeatherVision Headlight bulb

      12972WVS2

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Philips WeatherVision halogen headlamp offers up to 60% more yellow light* improving your visibility to drive safely through bad weather conditions such as rain, fog and snow. It is ECE compliant** for road legal usage. See all benefits

        Ultimate yellow light

        • Type of lamp: H7
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V,55 W
        Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

        Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

        Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

        Homogeneous yellow light for better contrast on the road

        Homogeneous yellow light for better contrast on the road

        With homogeneous yellow coating, WeatherVision offers the ultimate yellow light that penetrates better in adverse weather conditions to ensure a safer drive.

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass ideal for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity at the same time.

        Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

        Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

        Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offers all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

        For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Complying with high quality standards of ECE homologation

        WeatherVision is fully compliant to ECE for road-legal use.

        Greater driving comfort and safety

        WeatherVision provides you with up to 60% more vision* on the road so you see further ahead and notice obstacles and traffic signs earlier. *Performance varies per bulb type

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful light. ^Application varies per bulb type

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

        Technical Specifications

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Ultimate yellow light
          Product highlight
          4300K

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Application
          • Additional high beam
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Base
          PX26d
          Range
          WeatherVision
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Marking ECE
          N/A
          Designation
          H7 WeatherVision
          Type
          H7

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          55  W
          Voltage
          12  V

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          2900  K
          Lumens
          1500 ± 10%  lm

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          400 h

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          35379230

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          S2
          EAN1
          8727900353792
          EAN3
          8727900353808

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          126,5  g
          Height
          10.9  cm
          Length
          10.9  cm
          Net weight per piece
          11,8  g
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          20
          Width
          5.3  cm

        • Outerpack information

          Height
          12.6  cm
          Length
          27.6  cm
          Width
          22.8  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          2,53  kg

            • Compared to standard halogen bulbs
            • *Application varies per bulb type