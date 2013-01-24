Home
      Philips X-tremeVision plus car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer. See all benefits

        The safest, road-legal headlights

        The safest, road-legal headlights

        Philips X-tremeVision Plus is by far the safest, easiest and most efficient way to upgrade your car headlights within legal parameters. They are fully ECE certified.

        Significantly whiter light to improve comfort and safety

        Significantly whiter light to improve comfort and safety

        The bright white light (3.500 K) is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technologyTM produces a more powerful light. So you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.

        A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

        Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision plus is optimized for a long and reliable lifetime. So you can see and be seen for longer than with any other high performance lamp.

        Exceptional beam quality and performance

        With a combination of more light and increased color temperature, Philips X-tremeVision plus qualifies as one of the best performance beams in the halogen segment.

        Performance means more light and longer lifetime

        Philips X-tremeVision plus headlights are made for outstanding performance, producing up to 130% brighter light, without compromising on the lifetime. With up to 450 hours*, Philips X-tremeVision's lifetime is significantly higher than competitor solutions in the more light category. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2V standard voltage)

        Great contrast for a comfortable drive

        The increased color temperature in Philips X-tremeVision plus headlights (available in H1, H4 and H7) allows your eyes to focus better and perceive contrasts in the far distance. This makes driving after dark a far more comfortable and safe experience.

        One of the brightest bulbs: ultimate light performance

        With its optimized high-precision filament geometry, up to 13 bar high pressure gas filling, high precision coating and high quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips X-tremeVision plus headlights set a new milestone in automotive lighting. They are engineered for the ultimate performance and uncompromising visibility.

        See further and react faster with up to 130% more brightness

        Perfect illumination is especially important in the distance – usually between 75-100 meters in front of your vehicle. Philips X-tremeVision plus boosts your visibility with up to 130% more brightness. This helps you recognize obstacles and any potential dangers earlier than with most other halogen headlight lamps.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900373820
          EAN3
          8727900373837
          Packaging type
          B1

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Application
          • Additional high beam
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Range
          X-tremeVision Plus
          Type
          H7
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Designation
          H7 X-tremeVision Plus
          Base
          PX26d
          Marking ECE
          E1 22Z

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          55  W
          Voltage
          12  V

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light
          Product highlight
          Up to 130% brighter light

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          3500  K
          Lumens
          1500 ±15%

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12972XVPB1
          Ordering code
          22124730

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece
          460  g
          Height
          14.6  cm
          Length
          20.1  cm
          Width
          19.4  cm

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          46  g
          Height
          12.9  cm
          Length
          9.5  cm
          Net weight per piece
          12  g
          Width
          3.7  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          10

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          450 h

