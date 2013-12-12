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2 year warranty

7-day return

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Discontinued

LCD monitor

150S8FB/00

3

| (1) Review

Performance and convenience maximize your budget

The monitor that gets the job done - at the right price: The slim, compact Vista-empowered 150S8 delivers robust performance and great convenience features along with low power consumption.

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Performance and convenience maximize your budget

  • 38 cm (15")

  • XGA

XGA 1024x768 resolution for sharper display

For graphics monitors, the screen resolution signifies the number of dots (pixels) on the entire screen. For example, a 1024-by-768 pixel screen is capable of displaying 1024 distinct dots on each of 768 lines, or about 786 thousand pixels. XGA provides resolutions of 640 by 480 or 1024 by 768 pixels.

Environmentally responsible Energy Star partner

A manufacturer in compliance with power conservation requirements set forth by the Environmental Protection Agency of the U.S. government.

Convenient, built in holder for notes, cards or photos

FlexiHolder is a slim groove on the top of monitor that neatly and conveniently stores favorite photos, reminders, to-do lists or phone numbers in your line of sight.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

12/12/2013

Singapore

Singapore

testing

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This review was made for 190S8FB LCD monitor

This review was made for 190S8FB LCD monitor

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