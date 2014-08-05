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Discontinued

LED monitor with Touch Control

192EL2SB/00

4.5

| (14) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Elegant LED display with Natural colors

With elegant design, Touch control, SmartContrast and SmartImage lite, the 192E2 LED display is a great choice for all your needs

See all benefits

Elegant LED display with Natural colors

  • 18.5''w (47 cm) E-line

  • HD

Sleek, elegant design complements your home decor

A sleek, elegant design look that complements home furnishings in any room.

16:9 display for best widescreen gaming and video

An aspect ratio is an expression of a video image's width compared to its height. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition television and European digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means outstanding game and video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

14

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

2
1

05/08/2014

Singapore

Singapore

A Decent FHD Monitor

I bought this monitor as it is a FHD monitor. My req. were FHD resolution and LED backlit display with DVI/HDMI connectivity. I connected it with a DVI-D cable with my GPU. The picture quality is decent, good viewing angle, but the blacks are not completely black as like many panels. Response is good, nice to watch movies or play games. Using for 2 years+ no trouble yet. Recommended.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

11/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value monitor with everything you need

I use this monitor every working day and it has transformed my daily routine by providing an easy to use, crystal-clear worktop. I also use it for movies and tv catch-up so all in all it is excellent value.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

spledid picture qualit

Hi HAVE FOUND THIS MONITOR DO GOOD I NO LONGER WATCH MOVIES ON THE LARGER TV WATCH ON HERE INSTEAD aLSO HAVE STARTED ONLINE GAMING SO MUCH BETTER

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI

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