2 year warranty
Discontinued
196E3LSB/00
Elegant LED display with natural colors
This elegant 196E3 Full HD LED display with Touch controls, SmartContrast and SmartImage Lite is a great choice for all your needs
E Line
19" (41.8 cm)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
A sleek, elegant design look that complements home furnishings in any room.
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
Reviews