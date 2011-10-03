2 year warranty
Discontinued
201E1SB/00
Attractive 16:9 HD display offers great value
Enjoy more with this Vista-ready HD display ! With VGA inputs, Auto format, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 201E1 is a great choice for all your needs
51 cm (20") w E-line
HD+
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
On-Off response time is the period required for a liquid crystal cell to go from active (black) to inactive (white) and back to active (black) again. It is measured in milliseconds. Faster is better: Lower response time means faster transitions and, therefore, results in fewer visible image artifacts in the display of transition of texts and graphics. On-Off response time is a more important measure in the display of business content like documents, graphs and photos.
4.6
of 5
5
Reviews
Sarandraith
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
An elegant design and top-quality 24" HD Monitor
I have been using the Philips 244E1SB monitor for a while now, every day of work. It has never once failed to fulfil its' features, functionality or display requirements, even with multiple inputs to compete with the use it takes. We ordered three for our small team and they have not failed to impress us or co-workers with how impressive they deal with a variety of outputs.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
AlexEcnom
31/03/2011
United Kingdom
Great monitor!
I recently purchased this monitor and used it quite a bit in this short time. Looks and feels very good quality make. Quality of image is brilliant (I have used VGA and DVI connections - only VGA cable included - have not used HDMI yet). Very good response rate. Sleek design (looks a lot more expensive). Smartouch buttons are cool. Speakers are very good for everyday PC use - I suggest you use an external system if you want to listen to music. The whole monitor including base is really light. What can I say, I'm really pleased with my purchase. I hope it continues like that.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
ExoDoesYT
02/11/2016
Canada
I use this everyday and its amazing
This product is amazing... I've been using it for 3.75 years now and have never came upon a problem.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch