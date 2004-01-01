Home
    LED monitor with SmartTouch

    222EL2SB/00
    Elegant Full HD LED display with Natural colors
      LED monitor with SmartTouch

      222EL2SB/00
      Elegant Full HD LED display with Natural colors

      This elegant 222EL2 Full HD LED display with stylish SmartTouch controls, SmartContrast and SmartImage lite is a great choice for all your needs

      LED monitor with SmartTouch

      Elegant Full HD LED display with Natural colors

      This elegant 222EL2 Full HD LED display with stylish SmartTouch controls, SmartContrast and SmartImage lite is a great choice for all your needs See all benefits

      Elegant Full HD LED display with Natural colors

      This elegant 222EL2 Full HD LED display with stylish SmartTouch controls, SmartContrast and SmartImage lite is a great choice for all your needs See all benefits

      LED monitor with SmartTouch

      Elegant Full HD LED display with Natural colors

      This elegant 222EL2 Full HD LED display with stylish SmartTouch controls, SmartContrast and SmartImage lite is a great choice for all your needs See all benefits

        Elegant Full HD LED display with Natural colors

        • 54.6cm/21.5" E-line
        SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

        SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

        You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

        Stylish SmartTouch controls

        Stylish SmartTouch controls

        SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.

        Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

        Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

        Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.

        Sleek, elegant design complements your home decor

        A sleek, elegant design look that complements home furnishings in any room.

        LED technology ensures natural colors

        White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

        Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p resolution

        Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.

        16:9 display for best widescreen gaming and video

        An aspect ratio is an expression of a video image's width compared to its height. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition television and European digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means outstanding game and video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

        Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

        Eco-friendly materials that meets international standards

        "Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

        Glossy finish to enhance your decor

        An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          LCD panel type
          TFT-LCD
          Backlight type
          W-LED system
          Panel Size
          21.5 inch / 54.6 cm
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Response time (typical)
          5  ms
          Brightness
          250  cd/m²
          SmartContrast
          20,000,000:1
          Pixel pitch
          0.248 x 0.248 mm
          Viewing angle
          • 176º (H) / 170º (V)
          • @ C/R > 5
          Picture enhancement
          SmartImage Lite
          Display colors
          16.7 M
          Scanning Frequency
          30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -75 Hz (V)
          sRGB
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Signal Input
          • VGA (Analog )
          • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
          Sync Input
          • Separate Sync
          • Sync on Green

        • Convenience

          User convenience
          • SmartImage lite
          • SmartControl lite
          • Menu
          • Input
          • Power On/Off
          OSD Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Italian
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Portuguese
          • Turkish
          Other convenience
          • VESA mount (100x100mm)
          • Kensington lock
          Plug & Play Compatibility
          • DDC/CI
          • Windows 7/Vista/XP
          • Mac OS X

        • Stand

          Tilt
          -5/+20 degree  degree

        • Power

          On mode
          <17W (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
          Standby mode
          <0.5W
          Off mode
          < 0.5 W
          Power LED indicator
          • Operation - White
          • Standby mode- White (blinking)
          Power supply
          • Built-in
          • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product with stand (mm)
          505 x 484 x 249  mm
          Product without stand (mm)
          505 x 351 x 59  mm
          Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
          565 x 465 x 155  mm

        • Weight

          Product with stand (kg)
          4.15  kg
          Product without stand (kg)
          3.65  kg
          Product with packaging (kg)
          6.00  kg

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0°C to 40°C  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20°C to 60°C  °C
          Relative humidity
          20%-80  %
          MTBF
          30,000  hour(s)

        • Sustainability

          Environmental and energy
          • RoHS
          • EPEAT Silver
          • EnergyStar 5.0
          Recyclable packaging material
          100  %

        • Compliance and standards

          Regulatory Approvals
          • BSMI
          • CE Mark
          • FCC
          • Class B
          • GOST
          • UL/cUL
          • TCO 5.0

        • Cabinet

          Color
          Black/Black
          Finish
          Glossy

