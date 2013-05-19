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    • 144Hz Gaming 144Hz Gaming 144Hz Gaming
      Energy Label Europe C here
      for more information, download here (PDF 199.0KB)

      Brilliance LCD monitor with SmartImage Game

      242G5DJEB/00

      144Hz Gaming

      This advanced Philips gaming display redraws the screen upto 144 times per second for ultra smooth, brilliant images. SmartFrame helps you highlight specific screen area. Special gaming pre-sets and remote Smart Keypad keeps you in control

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      144Hz Gaming

      • 144Hz
      • 24" (61 cm)
      144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

      144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

      You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 144Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner

      MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on big screen

      MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on big screen

      Mobile High Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display, and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only you can enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies, or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power half way.

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

      SmartFrame highlights area to spot your opponents easily

      SmartFrame highlights area to spot your opponents easily

      SmartFrame enables you to spot your opponents easily by highlighting a specific area on the screen. By boosting the gain level of RGB in the selected area, it allows you to give more attention to that specific part of the screen where you expect sudden enemy movement. You can also adjust size and image to your preference. It is especially suitable for RTS- Real Time Strategy mode games.

      SmartSize allows you to play on different screen sizes

      SmartSize allows you to play on different screen sizes

      SmartSize allows you to change the screen view of this Philips gaming display to suit your preference. Using the SmartSize function, you can easily swap to different screen sizes. Now, you have the flexibility to simulate and practice gaming in different sizes, while using a single display.

      SmartKeypad enables quick access to your gaming presets

      SmartKeypad enables quick access to your gaming presets

      SmartKeypad is a specially designed remote controller that connects to this Philips gaming display. It enables fast and convenient access to your gaming presets with 2 quick key access buttons, allowing you to save and activate two personalized custom settings either for gaming or other purposes. With additional up and down function keys, you can now easily navigate in the OSD menu and settings directly.

      SmartResponse 1ms refresh for fast gaming

      SmartResponse 1ms refresh for fast gaming

      SmartResponse is a exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and movies which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images

      SmartConnect with HDMI, Display port and Dual link DVI

      With a plethora of connectivity, these Philips displays come equipped with multi connections like Dual link DVI, Display Port, universal HDMI connector, enabling you to enjoy high resolution uncompressed video and audio content. USB 3.0 option ensures that you can have super speed data transfers while having global connectivity. Regardless of what source you use, you can rest assured that this Philips display will ensure your investment is not made obsolete any time soon!

      USB 3.0 enables fast data transfers and smart phone charging

      Super Speed USB 3.0 deploys 5.0 gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard significantly reducing data transfer time saving you time and money. With more bandwidth, super speed transfer rates, better power management and superior overall performance, USB 3.0 sets the global standard allowing you to use the large capacity storage devices. Sync-N-Go technology ensures you don't have to wait anymore for bandwidth to be freed up. Your investment in USB 2.0 devices is protected as it is backward compatible.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Panel Size
        24 inch / 61 cm
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        LCD panel type
        TFT-LCD (TN)
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Pixel pitch
        0.277 x 0.277 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920x1080 @ 120Hz (Dual-link DVI/DP)
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        80,000,000:1
        Viewing angle
        • 170º (H) / 160º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        SmartResponse
        1 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Maximum resolution
        1920x1080 @ 144Hz (Dual-link DVI/DP)
        Effective viewing area
        531.36 (H) x 298.89 (V) mm
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 160 kHz (H) / 50 - 146 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes
        MHL
        1080p@30Hz
        Standard resolution
        1920x1080 @ 60Hz (VGA, HDMI, Dual-link DVI, DP)

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analog )
        • DVI-Dual Link (digital, HDCP)
        • HDMI (digital, HDCP)
        • MHL-HDMI (digital, HDCP)
        • DisplayPort 1.2
        • USB3.0x4 with 1x fast charger
        • Smart keypad x 1
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        HDMI audio out

      • Convenience

        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 7
        • Windows 8
        User convenience
        • SmartImage game/Back
        • Power On/Off
        • SmartSize/Up
        • Menu/OK
        • Input
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        130  mm
        Pivot
        90 degree
        Swivel
        -65/65  degree
        Tilt
        -5/+20  degree

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        On mode
        18.58 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)

      • Dimensions

        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        631 x 422 x 287  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        565 x 354 x 63  mm
        Product with stand(max height)
        565 x 517 x 220  mm

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        8.84  kg
        Product with stand (kg)
        6.27  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        4.13  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 6.0
        • RoHS
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • BSMI
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • GOST
        • PSB
        • SASO
        • SEMKO
        • TCO Certified
        • TUV Ergo
        • TUV/GS
        • cETLus
        • WEEE

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Texture

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      • This Philips display is capable of achieving upto 144Hz refresh rates thru its Dual-link DVI and DisplayPort connector. Please ensure your graphics card is capable of 144Hz refresh rates and updated with the latest driver.
      • For any questions related to 144Hz performance please refer to your card vendor directly.
      • Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
      • Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
      • This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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