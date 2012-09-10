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    • Sustainable eco design display Sustainable eco design display Sustainable eco design display

      Brilliance AMVA LCD monitor, LED backlight

      271P4QPJES/00

      Sustainable eco design display

      The Philips PowerSensor AMVA LED display using 65% post consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity.

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      Brilliance

      AMVA LCD monitor, LED backlight

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      Sustainable eco design display

      with PowerSensor saves energy bills

      • P Line
      • 27" (68.6 cm)
      • Full HD display
      PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

      PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

      PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life

      AMVA LED for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

      AMVA LED for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

      Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images even in 90 degree pivot mode

      SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

      SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

      SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

      SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

      Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

      Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

      The Philips monitor, thanks to its advanced SmartErgoBase, can be lowered down almost to desk level for a comfortable viewing angle. Low bezel-to-table height is the perfect solution if you use bifocals, trifocals or progressive lens glasses for your computing work. Additionally, it allows for users with greatly different heights to use the monitor in their preferred angle and height settings, helping them reduce fatigue and strain.

      DisplayPort offers audio and video over a single, long cable

      DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.

      65% post consumer recycled plastics with TCO Edge

      TCO Edge certification is given to products which go beyond existing eco-labeling programs. Over and above standard TCO requirements, it further mandates that the product uses minimum 65% of post consumer recycled plastics, is energy efficient, uses minimal hazardous materials, has 100% recyclable packaging, and is designed for easy recycling amongst other requirements. You can rest assured that this Philips monitor is a cutting edge technology product which is best in class ICT, benefitting you and the planet while helping you make a responsible green IT purchase!

      PVC-BFR free housing

      This Philips monitor housing is free from brominated flame retardant and polyvinyl chloride (PVC-BFR free)

      Zero power consumption with 0 watt hard switch

      At the flick of the 0 watt hard switch which is conveniently located at the back, you can completely cut-off your monitor from AC power. This results in zero power consumption reducing your carbon footprint even further

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Panel Size
        27 inch / 68.6 cm
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        LCD panel type
        AMVA LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Pixel pitch
        0.311 x 0.311 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        5,000:1
        SmartContrast
        20,000,000 :1
        Response time (typical)
        6 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Effective viewing area
        597.6 (H) x 336.15 (V)
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 83 kHz (H) / 56 - 75 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • DisplayPort x 1
        • HDMI
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        • VGA (Analog )
        USB
        USB 2.0 x 4
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • PC audio-in
        • Headphone out

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        2Wx2
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 7/Vista/XP
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • Volume
        • PowerSensor
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Control software
        SmartControl

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        150  mm
        Pivot
        90 degree
        Swivel
        -65/65  degree
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        ECO mode
        23 W (typ.)
        Power supply
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
        • Built-in
        Off mode
        Zero watts with Zero switch
        On mode
        43.2 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        639 x 580 x 242  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        750 x 234 x 490  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        639 x 405 x 64  mm

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        10.35  kg
        Product with stand (kg)
        7.50  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        5.10  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • PowerSensor
        • TCO Certified Edge
        • RoHS
        Post consumer recycled plastic
        65%
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • PVC / BFR free housing
        • Mercury free

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • BSMI
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • GOST
        • SASO
        • SEMKO
        • TUV Ergo
        • TUV/GS
        • UL/cUL
        • WEEE
        • TCO Certified Edge

      • Cabinet

        Finish
        Texture
        Foot
        Black
        Front bezel
        Silver
        Rear cover
        Black

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