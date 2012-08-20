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    • Sustainable productivity Sustainable productivity Sustainable productivity

      Brilliance LCD monitor, LED backlight

      271S4LPYSS/00

      Sustainable productivity

      The Philips PowerSensor LED display using 25% recycled materials and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity

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      Brilliance
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      Brilliance

      LCD monitor, LED backlight

      Total

      recurring payment

      Sustainable productivity

      with PowerSensor saves energy bills

      • S Line
      • 27" (68.6 cm)
      • Full HD display
      PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

      PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

      PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life

      SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

      SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

      SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

      SmartContrast gives enhanced rich black details

      SmartContrast gives enhanced rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      Modern Touch controls

      Modern Touch controls

      Touch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons that lets the user adjust the monitor to their requirement. Responding to your lightest touch,Touch control gives the monitor a modern feel.

      TrueVision ensures lab quality images

      TrueVision ensures lab quality images

      TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent color and picture quality.

      LED technology ensures natural colors

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      DisplayPort delivers high bandwidth for ultra fine images

      DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.

      SmartControl for easy performance tuning

      PC software for fine tuning display performance and settings. Philips offers users two choices for display setting adjustment. Either navigate the multilevel On Screen Display menu through buttons on the display itself or use the Philips SmartControl software to easily adjust the various display settings in a familiar way

      PVC-BFR free housing

      This Philips monitor housing is free from brominated flame retardant and polyvinyl chloride (PVC-BFR free)

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Panel Size
        27 inch / 68.6 cm
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        LCD panel type
        TFT-LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Pixel pitch
        0.311 x 0.311 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Display colors
        16.7M
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        20,000,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Viewing angle
        • 170º (H) / 160º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Effective viewing area
        597.6 (H) x 336.15 (V)
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 83 kHz (H) / 56 - 75 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • DisplayPort x 1
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        • VGA (Analog )
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green

      • Convenience

        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 7/Vista/XP
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • PowerSensor
        • Brightness
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Control software
        SmartControl Premium

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        ECO mode
        18 W (typ.)
        Power supply
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
        • Built-in
        Off mode
        0.1 W (typ.)
        On mode
        20.3 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.3 W
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        639 x 484 x 224  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        730 x 565 x 176  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        639 x 405 x 64  mm

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        8.92  kg
        Product with stand (kg)
        5.90  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        5.00  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • PowerSensor
        • EnergyStar 5.0
        • RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • PVC / BFR free housing
        • Mercury free
        Recycled material
        25%

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • BSMI
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • GOST
        • SASO
        • SEMKO
        • TUV Ergo
        • TUV/GS
        • UL/cUL
        • WEEE

      • Cabinet

        Finish
        Texture
        Foot
        Black
        Front bezel
        Silver
        Rear cover
        Black

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