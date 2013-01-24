Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Ultinon HID 6000K

    Headlight bulb

    42406WXX2
    • Drive with style Drive with style Drive with style
      -{discount-value}

      Ultinon HID 6000K Headlight bulb

      42406WXX2

      Drive with style

      Philips Ultinon HID (WX) is a 6000K white light Xenon HID bulb that enhances your style on the road See all benefits

      Ultinon HID 6000K Headlight bulb

      Drive with style

      Philips Ultinon HID (WX) is a 6000K white light Xenon HID bulb that enhances your style on the road See all benefits

      Drive with style

      Philips Ultinon HID (WX) is a 6000K white light Xenon HID bulb that enhances your style on the road See all benefits

      Ultinon HID 6000K Headlight bulb

      Drive with style

      Philips Ultinon HID (WX) is a 6000K white light Xenon HID bulb that enhances your style on the road See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all headlights

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Ultinon HID 6000K

        Ultinon HID 6000K

        Headlight bulb

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Drive with style

        Instant upgrade to 6000K flash white light

        • Type of lamp: D4R
        • Pack of: 2
        • 42 V,35 W
        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

        Ultinon HID (WX) is the upgrade for your Xenon headlight

        Philips Ultinon HID (WX) lamps are designed for drivers who want a stunning styling effect for their cars. The 6000K brillant white light makes the car truly stunning compared to others.

        Powerful light from Xenon HID bulb offers maximum safety

        Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packing
          X2
          EAN1
          8727900373400
          EAN3
          8727900373417

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          42  V
          Wattage
          35  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          B3/Tc = 800/1500

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          6000  K
          Light output
          2400 ±250  lumen

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Whiter light
          Product highlight
          6000K

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece
          1,15  kg
          Height
          14  cm
          Length
          35  cm
          Width
          17,5  cm

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          108  g
          Height
          7  cm
          Length
          12,5  cm
          Net weight per piece
          18,1  g
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          10
          Width
          16  cm

        • Product description

          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Base
          P32d-6
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Marking ECE
          N/A
          Range
          • White Xenon
          • Ultinon HID (WX)
          • Ultinon HID 6000K
          Technology
          Xenon
          Designation
          D4R WX
          Type
          D4R

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          37340028

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • Application varies per bulb type