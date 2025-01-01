ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Ultinon HID 6000KHeadlight bulb

42406WXX2

Drive with style

Philips Ultinon HID (WX) is a 6000K white light Xenon HID bulb that enhances your style on the road

See all benefits

Instant upgrade to 6000K flash white light

Drive with style

  • Type of lamp: D4R

  • Pack of: 2

  • 42 V,35 W

Ultinon HID (WX) is the upgrade for your Xenon headlight

Philips Ultinon HID (WX) lamps are designed for drivers who want a stunning styling effect for their cars. The 6000K brillant white light makes the car truly stunning compared to others.

Powerful light from Xenon HID bulb offers maximum safety

Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Application varies per bulb type