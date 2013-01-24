Better visibility for safer, more comfortable driving

Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience. Simply by improving the quality of light you can help prevent accidents. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen 2 improves visibility, so you’re able to recognize obstacles and traffic signs earlier, improving your reaction times. The spectral composition of this light is adapted to the natural color sensitivity of your eye. And with 4800K color temperature, this headlamp produces light that’s gentle on your eyes, making the night-time driving experience safer and more comfortable.