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2 year warranty

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  • Single product shot

Ultinon HID - CXHeadlight bulb

85410CXX2

Drive with style

Philips Ultinon HID (CX) projects 5000K cool powerful white light for additional styling effect.

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Quality 5000K white light upgrade

Drive with style

  • Type of lamp: D1S

  • Pack of: 2

  • 85 V,35 W

  • Standard

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

Our lamps are often commended by automotive experts.

Adhering to high quality standards of the ECE homologation

Adhering to high quality standards of the ECE homologation

Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in after-sales market. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to standard halogen bulbs